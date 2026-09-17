ETV Bharat / state

20,600 Km Roads Built In Andhra Pradesh Villages Over 2.5 Years: Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan said the state government also built roads to improve travel facilities for devotees visiting hundreds of pilgrimage sites ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: About 20,600 km of roads have been built in the villages of Andhra Pradesh over 2.5 years, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said. He added that the construction included 10,000 km of asphalt (tar) roads and 9,600 km of cement roads.

In a social media post on Wednesday, he shared that road connectivity spanning over 1,000 km has been provided to tribal villages under the 'Adavi Thalli Bata' (Path of Mother Forest) initiative.

"To support farmers, we have constructed 1.15 lakh farm ponds. We assisted farmers in cultivating fruit orchards across 2 lakh acres under the rural employment guarantee Scheme. For dairy farmers, we built 38,000 'Mini Gokulams' (cattle sheds) and 15,000 water troughs," he wrote in the post.

Sharing two photographs related to the road construction in his post, Kalyan said remote villages lacking proper road connectivity for 75 years have been brought under the road network for the first time.