20,600 Km Roads Built In Andhra Pradesh Villages Over 2.5 Years: Pawan Kalyan
It included 10,000 km of asphalt roads and 9,600 km of cement roads. Over 1,000 km of road connectivity has been provided to tribal villages.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Amaravati: About 20,600 km of roads have been built in the villages of Andhra Pradesh over 2.5 years, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said. He added that the construction included 10,000 km of asphalt (tar) roads and 9,600 km of cement roads.
In a social media post on Wednesday, he shared that road connectivity spanning over 1,000 km has been provided to tribal villages under the 'Adavi Thalli Bata' (Path of Mother Forest) initiative.
"To support farmers, we have constructed 1.15 lakh farm ponds. We assisted farmers in cultivating fruit orchards across 2 lakh acres under the rural employment guarantee Scheme. For dairy farmers, we built 38,000 'Mini Gokulams' (cattle sheds) and 15,000 water troughs," he wrote in the post.
Sharing two photographs related to the road construction in his post, Kalyan said remote villages lacking proper road connectivity for 75 years have been brought under the road network for the first time.
పల్లెల నిండుగ అభివృద్ధి పండగ— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 16, 2026
•ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారి దార్శనికత్వంలో మారిన గ్రామీణాంధ్ర రూపురేఖలు
•రెండు దశల్లో గ్రామాల్లో విస్తృతంగా అభివృద్ధి పనులు
•రెండున్నరేళ్లలో 10 వేల కి.మి బీటీ, 9,600 కి.మి. సీసీ రోడ్ల నిర్మాణం
•1,000 కిలోమీటర్లకు పైగా గిరిజన గ్రామాలకు… pic.twitter.com/xguU3woCLI
"We constructed a road under the rural employment guarantee scheme for the convenience of devotees at Ramatheertham, a site that had been desecrated during the previous government's tenure," he said.
Kalyan said the state government also built roads to improve travel facilities for devotees visiting hundreds of pilgrimage sites, including the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Kotappakonda, and IS Jagannathapuram.
"Under schemes like SASKI, roads are being constructed to renowned temples like the seven-week Shri Venkateswara Swamy at Vadapalli. Combining both phases of Palle Panduga, road construction spanning 205 kilometres with Rs 120 crores has been undertaken in over 100 fields. In addition, roads are being built to suit access from rural areas to health centres and for students to reach schools," he said.
Alongside, fruit orchards have been set up on two lakh acres under the rural employment guarantee scheme, he said in the post.
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