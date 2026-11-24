ETV Bharat / state

2027 UP Polls: After SP-Cong Seat Talks, BJP Core Panel Meets In Lucknow

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: The BJP has decided to step up the campaign pitch in Uttar Pradesh, with Hindutva and development as its key planks, as it attempts to counter the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), which appears set to firm up a seat-sharing deal with the Congress ahead of the 2027 UP polls.

This was decided after the party's core committee meeting at the UP BJP office in Lucknow on Monday. It was attended by top leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Proof that the ruling party wanted to aggressively counter the SP came soon after the BJP's core committee met Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, both stating confidence in the party's ability to form the government in the most populous state. "The BJP is set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the third time with an overwhelming majority. Dreams of those indulging in wishful thinking will be shattered as Samajwadi Party is going to be wiped out," Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters after core committee meeting while waiving off SP-Congress alliance in the making as insignificant. "SP and Congress will lose whether they contest jointly or separately," he said while reiterating his commitment to the party's ideological commitments.