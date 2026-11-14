2027 Punjab Polls: Social Woes, 'Outsider' Tag Test AAP's Kharar Candidate Parminder Singh Goldy
AAP’s Kharar candidate Parminder Goldy highlights youth anti-drug initiatives, welfare schemes and ongoing civic fixes as he prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Kharar: Drug abuse among youth remains one of Punjab’s most pressing social challenges, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Parminder Singh Goldy said on Saturday, stressing that sports and community engagement are key to steering youngsters away from addiction.
"Punjab continues to face concerns over substance abuse, youth vulnerability and the need for stronger grassroots interventions. So, youth clubs have been set up in villages, and several sporting and recreational activities are being organised to provide young people with positive opportunities," he said, highlighting his work as the Chairman of the Youth Development Board.
AAP announced Goldy as its candidate from Kharar for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, replacing sitting MLA and former Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, who won the seat in 2022. Following the announcement, he faces the challenge of establishing his political identity and addressing long-pending civic issues in the constituency.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Goldy shared his political journey, made several strong remarks about his opponents, and highlighted local issues and future priorities. He claimed that his selection was the result of years of hard work and dedication to the party and that the party's internal survey has also shown strong public support for him in Kharar.
"I have been associated with the AAP as a volunteer since 2013. I have worked as president of the Student Wing, vice-president and working president of the Youth Wing, and also served as chairman of the Youth Development Board. The party has recognised my hard work, patience and integrity,” he said.
Goldy also expressed gratitude to the party leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia.
On the constituency's persistent sewerage, water supply and road problems, Goldy said, "Since I was given the responsibility of constituency in-charge two months ago, I have been continuously working among the people. Development work is underway in several areas, including the Kharar-Landran road."
He further claimed that Kharar's sewerage treatment plant was operating at around 70 per cent capacity and that the remaining work would be completed soon.
Addressing the concerns of nearly 60 housing societies, he said coordination with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) was underway to resolve pending building plan approvals and other infrastructure-related issues.
Goldy also reacted sharply to allegations by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ravinder Singh Khera that he was an outsider. “I was born and brought up in Punjab. I have a 22-year-long political journey, beginning with student politics at Government College, Chandigarh, and Panjab University. Calling me an outsider is baseless. My political identity is built on my work and association with the people,” he said.
Speaking about his initiatives for young people, Goldy said youth clubs were being established in villages to keep youngsters away from drugs. He highlighted marathons, youth festivals and trekking camps, claiming that thousands of youngsters had participated in these activities.
He also cited the proposed Youth Hostel and departmental building in Sector 42, Chandigarh, with an estimated investment of Rs 4-5 crore. Claiming significant investment in sports infrastructure, he said the Sports Department’s budget had reached Rs 1,800 crore and 3,100 sports grounds had been developed across Punjab.
In the 2027 electoral battle, Goldy said he would seek votes on the basis of the government's welfare schemes and development work, particularly free electricity, healthcare facilities and schemes for women.
Claiming that nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab were receiving zero electricity bills, he expressed confidence that voters would support the AAP.
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