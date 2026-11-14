ETV Bharat / state

2027 Punjab Polls: Social Woes, 'Outsider' Tag Test AAP's Kharar Candidate Parminder Singh Goldy

Kharar: Drug abuse among youth remains one of Punjab’s most pressing social challenges, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Parminder Singh Goldy said on Saturday, stressing that sports and community engagement are key to steering youngsters away from addiction.

"Punjab continues to face concerns over substance abuse, youth vulnerability and the need for stronger grassroots interventions. So, youth clubs have been set up in villages, and several sporting and recreational activities are being organised to provide young people with positive opportunities," he said, highlighting his work as the Chairman of the Youth Development Board.

AAP announced Goldy as its candidate from Kharar for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, replacing sitting MLA and former Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, who won the seat in 2022. Following the announcement, he faces the challenge of establishing his political identity and addressing long-pending civic issues in the constituency.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Goldy shared his political journey, made several strong remarks about his opponents, and highlighted local issues and future priorities. He claimed that his selection was the result of years of hard work and dedication to the party and that the party's internal survey has also shown strong public support for him in Kharar.

"I have been associated with the AAP as a volunteer since 2013. I have worked as president of the Student Wing, vice-president and working president of the Youth Wing, and also served as chairman of the Youth Development Board. The party has recognised my hard work, patience and integrity,” he said.

Goldy also expressed gratitude to the party leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia.

On the constituency's persistent sewerage, water supply and road problems, Goldy said, "Since I was given the responsibility of constituency in-charge two months ago, I have been continuously working among the people. Development work is underway in several areas, including the Kharar-Landran road."

He further claimed that Kharar's sewerage treatment plant was operating at around 70 per cent capacity and that the remaining work would be completed soon.