2027 Punjab Assembly Elections: Two AAP MLAs Resign After First List Of Candidates Released
Two AAP MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, have resigned from the party's primary membership.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Patiala: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a major jolt a day after the party released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as two of its MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, resigned.
However, the party has not yet declared its candidates for either Samana or Sanour.
While Pathanmajra sent his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jouramajra, announced his decision through a social media post.
In Samana, the AAP had appointed former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra as halqa (constituency) in-charge in September. Rakhra is being seen as a likely AAP candidate from Samana, although the party is yet to make an official announcement.
Pathanmajra had earlier raised questions over the functioning of his own government. A rape case was registered against him last year following a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who had alleged that he misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.
Pathanmajra was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in March this year, more than six months after he escaped police custody in the rape case.
In May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted regular bail to Pathanmajra in the rape case registered against him in September last year.
According to sources, Pathanmajra has been against his own party and government for a long time and adopted a sharp stance on various issues. His political differences with the party remained a topic of constant discussion.
Jouramajra informed about his resignation on his Facebook page. "I, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party," his post read.
Jouramajra, a senior AAP leader, who secured victory in the 2022 elections by obtaining 39,713 votes, also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Bhagwant Singh Mann government from January 8, 2023, to September 23, 2024. As a minister, he held various portfolios, including Water Resources, Mining and Geology, Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Horticulture and Food Processing and Information and Public Relations.
The resignations of the two MLAs of Patiala district have sparked discussions in Punjab politics, raising eyebrows regarding AAP's political strategy and the challenges.
Notably, AAP released the first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Punjab in-charge, Manish Sisodia, announced the names of the candidates during a press conference in Delhi. The list does not include the names of any Cabinet Ministers.