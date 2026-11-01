ETV Bharat / state

2027 Punjab Assembly Elections: Two AAP MLAs Resign After First List Of Candidates Released

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur (R) and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana ( Jouramajra's social media account/ ETV Bharat )

Patiala: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a major jolt a day after the party released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as two of its MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, resigned.

However, the party has not yet declared its candidates for either Samana or Sanour.

While Pathanmajra sent his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jouramajra, announced his decision through a social media post. In Samana, the AAP had appointed former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra as halqa (constituency) in-charge in September. Rakhra is being seen as a likely AAP candidate from Samana, although the party is yet to make an official announcement. Pathanmajra had earlier raised questions over the functioning of his own government. A rape case was registered against him last year following a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who had alleged that he misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married. Pathanmajra was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in March this year, more than six months after he escaped police custody in the rape case.