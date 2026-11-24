'Oldest Allies Return To NDA', Says Shah; 'Congress, AAP Looting State': Badal As SAD, BJP Reunite Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls
Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin, and Sukhbir Singh Badal announced their alliance at a joint press conference on Tuesday.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major political shift in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revived their alliance after splitting in 2020.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge for Punjab) Nitin Nabin, and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Punjab on Tuesday.
BJP-SAD Alliance
The SAD and the BJP's predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh has a long history with roots tracing back to the alliances formed following the 1967 and 1969 elections, as well as the formation of a government in 1977 in coalition with the Janata Party in the aftermath of the Emergency.
The alliance of the modern era came into existence in 1996. Following the declaration made at the Moga conference, the SAD extended unconditional support to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre; subsequently, the two parties contested the 1997 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections together and secured a historic victory.
The late Parkash Singh Badal used to describe this alliance as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity and peace in Punjab, referring to it as an inseparable bond. Lasting for around 24 years (from 1996 to 2020), this alliance formed a joint government in Punjab on three occasions (1997–2002, 2007–2012, and 2012–2017).
Why BJP-SAD Split?
After nearly two and a half decades, the Akali Dal announced its separation from the NDA on September 26, 2020, ending its 24-year-old association with the BJP. A few days prior to this, on September 17, 2020, Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet.
There were several significant reasons behind the collapse of this alliance.
The primary and immediate reason for the breakdown of the alliance was the three farm laws introduced by the Central Government. Due to intense opposition from the farmers of Punjab and the immense pressure exerted on the Akali Dal’s rural vote bank, it became politically impossible for the Akali Dal to remain in alliance with the BJP.
Next, tensions in the ideologies of both parties were escalating regarding sensitive matters such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).
Also, following a crushing defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections, in which the Akali Dal was reduced to 15 seats and the BJP to just three, a faction within the Punjab BJP began demanding a revision of the long-standing 23-seat formula, seeking to contest a larger number of seats.
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