ETV Bharat / state

'Oldest Allies Return To NDA', Says Shah; 'Congress, AAP Looting State': Badal As SAD, BJP Reunite Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

Amit Shah and Sukhbir Singh Badal to announce the tie-up today ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: In a major political shift in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revived their alliance after splitting in 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge for Punjab) Nitin Nabin, and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Punjab on Tuesday.

BJP-SAD Alliance The SAD and the BJP's predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh has a long history with roots tracing back to the alliances formed following the 1967 and 1969 elections, as well as the formation of a government in 1977 in coalition with the Janata Party in the aftermath of the Emergency. The alliance of the modern era came into existence in 1996. Following the declaration made at the Moga conference, the SAD extended unconditional support to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre; subsequently, the two parties contested the 1997 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections together and secured a historic victory. The late Parkash Singh Badal used to describe this alliance as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity and peace in Punjab, referring to it as an inseparable bond. Lasting for around 24 years (from 1996 to 2020), this alliance formed a joint government in Punjab on three occasions (1997–2002, 2007–2012, and 2012–2017). Why BJP-SAD Split?