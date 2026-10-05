ETV Bharat / state

2027 Polls: AAP Alleges Bid To Break 'Goa First' Alliance, Asks Ally GFP To Clarify Stand

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged a conspiracy to break the 'Goa First' alliance and asked its new ally GFP whether it stood with what it described as a "Congress-BJP joint venture" or with the people of the state.

The 'Goa First' alliance was open to political parties other than the Congress and the BJP, AAP state president Valmiki Naik asserted at a press conference here. The AAP and the Vijai Sardesai-led GFP on September 13 announced their alliance 'Goa First' for the 2027 assembly elections in the coastal state.

Soon after announcing the tie-up, Sardesai had said that his party was "ready for political realignment, if people demand". He also said that 'Goa First' was not a non-Congress alliance and his party was ready to join hands with the other like-minded parties that want to defeat the BJP.

In the current 40-member Goa assembly, AAP has two MLAs while GFP has one. Sardesai’s party was an alliance partner of Congress in the 2022 elections. Naik said the 'Goa First' alliance between AAP and GFP was open to political parties other than the Congress and BJP.

"Goa First is open to all, excluding the Congress and BJP. There are conspiracies to break the alliance. Those who want no defections and no corruption can join the alliance," he said. Naik alleged that the Congress and BJP had together "destroyed" the state over the past decade.