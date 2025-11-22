ETV Bharat / state

2026 Polls: Cong Appoints Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK, Ends Claims On Aligning With TVK

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.

FILE- Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
FILE- Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a 5-member committee to hold seat-sharing parleys with DMK for the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said on Saturday.

The Congress team tasked to hold talks with the ruling DMK will be led by the party in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, the TNCC top leader said. Selvaperunthagai and the legislature party leader S Rajeshkumar will be part of the panel. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.

The Congress veteran said he believed that this announcement would bring to an end some claims regarding the alliance. Chidambaram's statement assumes significance as claims had been made on and off that the Congress party may dump the DMK and join hands with the actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to face the 2026 Assembly polls. Apparently, Chidambaram has rejected such conjectures over his party joining hands with TVK.

Also Read:

  1. CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Asks To Reconsider Metro Rail Plans For Coimbatore And Madurai
  2. 232 Elephant Deaths Reported In Coimbatore Forest Division In Last 15 Years

TAGGED:

CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE
DMK
TAMIL NADU 2026 POLLS
CONGRESS
SEAT SHARING TALKS WITH DMK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.