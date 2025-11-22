2026 Polls: Cong Appoints Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK, Ends Claims On Aligning With TVK
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.
By PTI
Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a 5-member committee to hold seat-sharing parleys with DMK for the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said on Saturday.
The Congress team tasked to hold talks with the ruling DMK will be led by the party in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, the TNCC top leader said. Selvaperunthagai and the legislature party leader S Rajeshkumar will be part of the panel. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.
The Congress veteran said he believed that this announcement would bring to an end some claims regarding the alliance. Chidambaram's statement assumes significance as claims had been made on and off that the Congress party may dump the DMK and join hands with the actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to face the 2026 Assembly polls. Apparently, Chidambaram has rejected such conjectures over his party joining hands with TVK.
Also Read: