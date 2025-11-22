ETV Bharat / state

2026 Polls: Cong Appoints Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK, Ends Claims On Aligning With TVK

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a 5-member committee to hold seat-sharing parleys with DMK for the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said on Saturday.

The Congress team tasked to hold talks with the ruling DMK will be led by the party in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, the TNCC top leader said. Selvaperunthagai and the legislature party leader S Rajeshkumar will be part of the panel. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the party brass appointing the committee and said this would strengthen the INDIA bloc's unity.