2026 Drought Is Here, But 2025 Assistance Is Yet To Come: Maharashtra Farmers Question 'Stop-gap' Measures
Several farmers shared a copy of the letter they have written to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, seeking uniform, blanket crop insurance payouts, reports Haridas Tawde.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Beed: After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced drought in 265 talukas of Maharashtra and measures to help farmers overcome their losses, farmers in Beed rue that they are yet to receive the full payouts from 2025.
Farmers who spoke to ETV Bharat said they want uniform, blanket crop insurance payouts because the traditional method of individual crop damage assessment is plagued by severe delays and administrative hurdles.
"Our entire Kharif crop is destroyed and there has been no sowing for the next Rabi season. Our lands are coarse and dry. How will we survive till next June? Government should give Rs 1 lakh to every farmer across Beed district and announce specific measures,” said Balasaheb Yeole, a farmer from Beed.
Several farmers shared a copy of the letter they wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of the district, stating: "Do not disburse money based on a specific crop loss survey, instead we would prefer a blanket amount based on 'sum insurance'.”
The letter was signed by farmers Anand Aniruddha Khambe, Kalyan Ramrao Khambe, Vasantdada Chopde, Nivrutti Raut and Mahadev Gaekwad.
A government resolution states that relief measures will be extended to both farmers and the general public, but farmers are not happy with the decision. They allege that they have still not received full compensation for the losses suffered due to heavy rains last year.
Several farmers told ETV Bharat that they no longer believe in words, since they were promised assistance last year as well, but have not yet received the amount. They alleged that in 2025 too, they faced drought, their entire Kharif crop was destroyed, and even after the announcement of crop insurance reimbursement, the government has yet to release the amount.
They say that Kharif crops, including soybean, pulses and cotton, have suffered extensive damage due to insufficient rainfall this year, and the scarcity of fodder for livestock and drinking water has become a critical issue for families in Beed.
"The government had issued such a GR last year as well, announcing that it would give 17,500 rupees but it was not given. The Chief Minister should tell us what exactly will be the impact on the farmers after declaring a drought," farmer Yeole told ETV Bharat.
Instead of implementing the experiment of harvesting crops every five years, Yeole said those who have paid for crop insurance should get 100% of it.
“We do not want mere stop-gap measures anymore. We want specific and permanent solutions to be implemented,” he said.
Alka Atmaram Dhisle, a woman farmer, demands concessions in education fees for children and arrangements for fodder and water for livestock.
"There is no water to drink. The government has only declared drought. It has not even said how much assistance will be given per hectare. There is no mention in it of how much compensation insurance will be provided. We demand that the government should give us one lakh rupees per hectare as assistance and approve crop insurance. Crop insurance for 2020 should be given. Last year's crop insurance and this year's crop insurance should also be given," she said.
Another farmer, Neelaram Tole, opined the same but rued that the only step the government had taken was declaring drought in 11 talukas of Beed district. "The government has just announced drought but the farmers have not received anything for several years now. The 2020 crop insurance, the 2025 crop insurance and now the current year's crop insurance are all pending. Last year, when there was heavy rain, the government also announced that it would give Rs 17,500 to each farmer, but that too did not reach the farmers," Tole said.
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