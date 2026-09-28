ETV Bharat / state

2026 Drought Is Here, But 2025 Assistance Is Yet To Come: Maharashtra Farmers Question 'Stop-gap' Measures

Soybean, pulses and cotton crops have all withered in Beed, which is facing a dry drought this year. This region of Maharashtra have faced wet drought in 2025 and farmers claim they are yet to receive crop insurance payouts ( ETV Bharat )

Beed: After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced drought in 265 talukas of Maharashtra and measures to help farmers overcome their losses, farmers in Beed rue that they are yet to receive the full payouts from 2025.

Farmers who spoke to ETV Bharat said they want uniform, blanket crop insurance payouts because the traditional method of individual crop damage assessment is plagued by severe delays and administrative hurdles. "Our entire Kharif crop is destroyed and there has been no sowing for the next Rabi season. Our lands are coarse and dry. How will we survive till next June? Government should give Rs 1 lakh to every farmer across Beed district and announce specific measures,” said Balasaheb Yeole, a farmer from Beed. Several farmers shared a copy of the letter they wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of the district, stating: "Do not disburse money based on a specific crop loss survey, instead we would prefer a blanket amount based on 'sum insurance'.” In a letter Farmers from Beed, Marathwada shared a copy of the letter they have written to the Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of this district, stating, "Do not disburse money based on specific crop loss survey, instead we would prefer a blanket amount based on 'sum insurance'." (ETV Bharat) The letter was signed by farmers Anand Aniruddha Khambe, Kalyan Ramrao Khambe, Vasantdada Chopde, Nivrutti Raut and Mahadev Gaekwad. A government resolution states that relief measures will be extended to both farmers and the general public, but farmers are not happy with the decision. They allege that they have still not received full compensation for the losses suffered due to heavy rains last year.