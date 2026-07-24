ETV Bharat / state

2024 Jharkhand Motorcycle Blast Case: NIA Arrests Two, Recovers 1,662 Detonators

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons and recovered 1,662 illegally hoarded non-electric detonators during searches at four locations in Jharkhand's Koderma district in connection with the 2024 motorcycle blast case, officials said on Thursday.

The agency said the searches led to the arrest of Mahesh Mehta and Shankar Yadav, who were "actively involved in a criminal conspiracy related to unlawful storage of explosives and their transportation to co-accused, endangering life and property", an official statement said. Besides the detonators, NIA teams seized five digital devices and Rs 16 lakh in cash during the raids, the statement said.

The agency said the case stems from a motorcycle explosion in Saltora area in 2024, in which one accused, Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal, died while allegedly transporting explosives illegally. Three other accused had earlier been arrested and chargesheeted after the NIA registered a case in this connection in October 2024, the statement said.