2024 Banbhulpura Riots: Nainital HC Refuses Bail To Main Accused, Earlier Gave Bail To Others

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard the bail plea of ​​Abdul Malik, the main accused in the Banbhulpura incident in Haldwani, the main city of Nainital district. The case had been ongoing for several months. Previously, the court had issued bail orders for several named accused, but no relief was granted to Malik, who was identified by the police as the main conspirator.

A division bench of the High Court, constituted to hear the bail plea in the case, on Wednesday, declined to hear the petition. The matter will now be placed before a new division bench, which will be constituted by the Chief Justice of the Nainital High Court.

The same division bench had previously granted bail to co-accused Mokin Saifi, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Raees Ahmed. At the time, the court, after refusing bail to Malik, had scheduled the next hearing for February 18.

During the hearing on February 18, the petitioner's lawyers, Vikas Guglani and C K Sharma, questioned the police version of events, stating that their client was not present at the scene of the arson, and hence not involved with the case. They then said, "The High Court has released everyone on bail. Abdul Malik should also be released on the same basis."