2024 Banbhulpura Riots: Nainital HC Refuses Bail To Main Accused, Earlier Gave Bail To Others
Abdul Malik's lawyers said he was not present at the scene, but court refused to hear their case and referred it to another bench.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard the bail plea of Abdul Malik, the main accused in the Banbhulpura incident in Haldwani, the main city of Nainital district. The case had been ongoing for several months. Previously, the court had issued bail orders for several named accused, but no relief was granted to Malik, who was identified by the police as the main conspirator.
A division bench of the High Court, constituted to hear the bail plea in the case, on Wednesday, declined to hear the petition. The matter will now be placed before a new division bench, which will be constituted by the Chief Justice of the Nainital High Court.
The same division bench had previously granted bail to co-accused Mokin Saifi, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Raees Ahmed. At the time, the court, after refusing bail to Malik, had scheduled the next hearing for February 18.
During the hearing on February 18, the petitioner's lawyers, Vikas Guglani and C K Sharma, questioned the police version of events, stating that their client was not present at the scene of the arson, and hence not involved with the case. They then said, "The High Court has released everyone on bail. Abdul Malik should also be released on the same basis."
Malik's lawyers went on to claim that due to "certain reasons", the court refused to hear their case and referred it to another bench, although previously, the same court had ordered the release of Mokin Saifi and others, based on a similar argument.
Four police cases were filed against Abdul Malik and others during the Banbhulpura riots. One of these cases alleged that Malik had usurped government land on the basis of a forged and false affidavit. Not only this, he had also encroached upon the nazul land (government-owned land given out on lease), plotted it, made illegal constructions and sold it. When the district administration reached to remove the encroachment, they were pelted with stones.
The events of February 8, 2024 in Banbhulpura, later took the form of a riot, in which government employees, policemen and other people were injured, and many people lost their lives. The accused in the case claim they have been falsely implicated, that police have forcibly implicated them in the case even though their names are not mentioned in the FIR. This was the basis of their plea to be released on bail, which many of the accused have received.