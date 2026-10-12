2023 Morena Massacre: Gujarat Police Nabs Long-Absconding Accused In Haryana
Gujarat Police arrested Ramusingh Tomar, an absconding suspect in Haryana for the 2023 Morena massacre that killed six in Madhya Pradesh, reports Bhumika Parmar.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police have arrested a fugitive wanted for the 2023 Lepa village massacre in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, tracking him down in Haryana after a multi-state manhunt, officials said.
Ramusingh Dhirsingh Tomar was apprehended by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in Gurugram, Haryana. Tomar, who carried a Rs 30,000 bounty, is the main accused in the fatal shooting of six members of a single family. He lived under a false identity for several years to evade law enforcement.
According to police, the massacre was the result of a prolonged land dispute that began in 2013 in Lepa village, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The conflict escalated after Tomar’s uncle and grand-uncle were killed during an earlier clash between two rival families.
On May 5, 2023, members of the rival family gathered in the village to celebrate a wedding. Driven by the long-standing feud, attackers came with guns and opened indiscriminate gunfire on the gathering, killing six people, including three men and three women.
Following the killings, the Sihonia Police Station registered a case against nine suspects. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to track down the fugitives, and the state announced a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch recently received a tip-off indicating that Tomar was working at a warehouse in the Gopalpur GIDC area of Gurugram. “We established a surveillance operation along Garhi-Harsaru Road, where we intercepted and detained the accused,” said an official.
During police interrogation, Tomar revealed that he had travelled across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana after the massacre to evade capture, he said.
"Tomar avoided detection by working low-profile jobs as a security guard and labourer, spending the last year at the Gurugram warehouse,” the official added.
Ahmedabad Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajyan confirmed that the surveillance operation successfully targeted Tomar while he lived under a concealed identity.
"We have initiated legal procedures to transfer Tomar to the custody of the Sihonia Police Station in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is expected to clarify Tomar’s specific role in the mass shooting and help locate remaining fugitives," he said.
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