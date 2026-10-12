ETV Bharat / state

2023 Morena Massacre: Gujarat Police Nabs Long-Absconding Accused In Haryana

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police have arrested a fugitive wanted for the 2023 Lepa village massacre in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, tracking him down in Haryana after a multi-state manhunt, officials said.

Ramusingh Dhirsingh Tomar was apprehended by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in Gurugram, Haryana. Tomar, who carried a Rs 30,000 bounty, is the main accused in the fatal shooting of six members of a single family. He lived under a false identity for several years to evade law enforcement.

According to police, the massacre was the result of a prolonged land dispute that began in 2013 in Lepa village, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The conflict escalated after Tomar’s uncle and grand-uncle were killed during an earlier clash between two rival families.

​On May 5, 2023, members of the rival family gathered in the village to celebrate a wedding. Driven by the long-standing feud, attackers came with guns and opened indiscriminate gunfire on the gathering, killing six people, including three men and three women.

Following the killings, the Sihonia Police Station registered a case against nine suspects. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to track down the fugitives, and the state announced a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch recently received a tip-off indicating that Tomar was working at a warehouse in the Gopalpur GIDC area of Gurugram. “We established a surveillance operation along Garhi-Harsaru Road, where we intercepted and detained the accused,” said an official.