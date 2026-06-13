2022 MP Mob Lynching Case: 14 Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Nearly Four Years After Killing
A Madhya Pradesh court sentenced 14 men to life imprisonment in the 2022 Seoni Malwa mob lynching case that killed one man.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Seoni Malwa: Nearly four years after a mob lynching incident claimed the life of a man from Maharashtra in Madhya Pradesh, a court in Seoni Malwa on Friday sentenced all 14 convicted accused to life imprisonment. The incident is linked to allegations of cattle smuggling.
The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Tabassum Khan in connection with the August 3, 2022, incident at Barakhad village in Narmadapuram district, in which Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, died after being assaulted by a mob.
The court sentenced Deepak alias Baba Kevat, Ajju alias Ajay Rathore, Prakash Kaushal, Pawan Bathav, Amar alias Bhola Bathav, Kanhaiya Bathav, Anuj alias Ballu Raghuvanshi, Sanju alias Rajendra Kaushal, Akash alias Pintoli Bathav, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Sarathe, Chetan Maratha, Devendra alias Chhotu Kori and Sandeep alias Raja Kaushal to life imprisonment in the case.
Emotional scenes unfolded in the court premises after the verdict was announced. As news of the life sentence reached family members of the convicts, a large number of relatives gathered outside the court.
When police began shifting the convicts to jail, family members protested and attempted to stop the police vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, some relatives lay down in front of the vehicle and opposed the transfer of the convicts.
The protest led to pushing and jostling between police personnel and family members. Relatives also tried to stop the vehicle by standing in its path and striking it with their hands. After considerable effort, police brought the situation under control and escorted all the convicts to jail.
Verdict Comes Nearly Four Years After Incident
Family members of the convicts broke down after the court's decision. Some relatives claimed that their children had gone to protect cattle but were now facing the consequences of the incident.
Following the verdict, police remained on high alert, and additional security measures were put in place in and around the court complex.
The Barakhad mob lynching case had drawn widespread attention after police registered a case against 14 accused and launched an investigation. After a nearly three-year judicial process, the court pronounced its judgment on Friday.
What Happened On August 3, 2022?
The incident occurred on August 3, 2022, in Seoni Malwa of Narmadapuram district. A truck carrying cattle was travelling from Amravati in Maharashtra when it was intercepted near Barakhad village at around 1 am by a group of 10-15 people.
After seeing the cattle being transported in the vehicle, the group allegedly assaulted the truck driver and the two other occupants. The attackers suspected that the cattle were being transported illegally.
Police reached the spot after receiving information about the assault and shifted all three injured persons to the hospital. Nazir Ahmad later died during treatment, while the other two injured persons survived.
Following the incident, police registered a case against 14 accused and launched an investigation. After nearly three years of judicial proceedings, the ADJ court in Seoni Malwa on Friday found all 14 accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
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