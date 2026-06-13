ETV Bharat / state

2022 MP Mob Lynching Case: 14 Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Nearly Four Years After Killing

Nearly four years after a mob attack, all 14 accused were convicted and sentenced to life. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Seoni Malwa: Nearly four years after a mob lynching incident claimed the life of a man from Maharashtra in Madhya Pradesh, a court in Seoni Malwa on Friday sentenced all 14 convicted accused to life imprisonment. The incident is linked to allegations of cattle smuggling.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Tabassum Khan in connection with the August 3, 2022, incident at Barakhad village in Narmadapuram district, in which Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, died after being assaulted by a mob.

The court sentenced Deepak alias Baba Kevat, Ajju alias Ajay Rathore, Prakash Kaushal, Pawan Bathav, Amar alias Bhola Bathav, Kanhaiya Bathav, Anuj alias Ballu Raghuvanshi, Sanju alias Rajendra Kaushal, Akash alias Pintoli Bathav, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Sarathe, Chetan Maratha, Devendra alias Chhotu Kori and Sandeep alias Raja Kaushal to life imprisonment in the case.

Emotional scenes unfolded in the court premises after the verdict was announced. As news of the life sentence reached family members of the convicts, a large number of relatives gathered outside the court.

When police began shifting the convicts to jail, family members protested and attempted to stop the police vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, some relatives lay down in front of the vehicle and opposed the transfer of the convicts.

The protest led to pushing and jostling between police personnel and family members. Relatives also tried to stop the vehicle by standing in its path and striking it with their hands. After considerable effort, police brought the situation under control and escorted all the convicts to jail.

Verdict Comes Nearly Four Years After Incident

Family members of the convicts broke down after the court's decision. Some relatives claimed that their children had gone to protect cattle but were now facing the consequences of the incident.