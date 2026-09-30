ETV Bharat / state

2021 Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender In Sova Rani Mondal Murder Case

Jagatdal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with the murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence, in Santoshpur of South 24 Parganas on Tuesday.

The accused, Jharna Mistry, had been evading arrest for five years. Her husband, Sanjay Mistry, is a former local councillor and a co-accused.

Sova Rani, mother of Kamal Mondal, a BJP leader from Jagatdal, lost her life in the violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. She was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers while trying to save her son and later died in the hospital.

CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her capture.

Jagatdal BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar, a former police officer, visited Sova Rani's house on Tuesday and announced that a job would be provided to a family member along with the families of other post-poll violence victims.