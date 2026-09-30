2021 Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender In Sova Rani Mondal Murder Case
Sova Rani was killed while saving her son, who was BJP's polling agent, when their house was allegedly attacked by TMC workers after 2021 elections.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Jagatdal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with the murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence, in Santoshpur of South 24 Parganas on Tuesday.
The accused, Jharna Mistry, had been evading arrest for five years. Her husband, Sanjay Mistry, is a former local councillor and a co-accused.
Sova Rani, mother of Kamal Mondal, a BJP leader from Jagatdal, lost her life in the violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. She was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers while trying to save her son and later died in the hospital.
CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her capture.
Jagatdal BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar, a former police officer, visited Sova Rani's house on Tuesday and announced that a job would be provided to a family member along with the families of other post-poll violence victims.
Following the accused's arrest, the entire Jagatdal area erupted in joy, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets.
Violence broke out across various parts of the Barrackpore industrial belt following the 2021 Assembly elections. It was alleged that Trinamool workers attacked the homes of numerous BJP leaders and activists, and several murders were reported. Many BJP leaders, workers, and supporters fled their homes out of fear; many were unable to return to the area until the political landscape shifted.
BJP leader Kamal Mondal’s house was also allegedly attacked. Kamal claimed that Trinamool workers entered his house and attempted to assault him for acting as a BJP polling agent. When his mother, Sova Rani, tried to intervene to save him, she was struck with a bamboo pole and subsequently passed away in the hospital.
The case was initially probed by the West Bengal Police but was handed over to the CBI under the Calcutta High Court's directives. CBI filed a chargesheet naming 13 accused, including Jharna, on December 29, 2021.
Also Read