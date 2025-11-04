ETV Bharat / state

2020 Northeast Delhi Riots: Court Sentences Six Convicts, Fines Rs 61,000 Each

New Delhi: New Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Tuesday sentenced six convicts to imprisonment, ranging from six months to three years, in connection with rioting, arson and violation of orders related to the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. Also, a fine of Rs 61,000 has been imposed on each of the accused.

Those convicted and sentenced by the court, include Hariom Gupta, Gorakh Nath, Bhim Sain, Kapil Pandey, Rohit Gautam, and Basant Kumar.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh stated that none of the accused had any criminal history, either before or after the riots. This indicates that the accused have potential for reform, and should not be given the maximum sentence under the relevant sections, he said. However, the court rejected the pleas for leniency from the lawyers representing the accused, saying they cannot be released merely with a fine, as they deserve punishment.