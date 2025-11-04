2020 Northeast Delhi Riots: Court Sentences Six Convicts, Fines Rs 61,000 Each
The case relates to an FIR filed at Khajuri Khas police station following complaint of a shop owner in Sadatpur area on February 25, 2020.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: New Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Tuesday sentenced six convicts to imprisonment, ranging from six months to three years, in connection with rioting, arson and violation of orders related to the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. Also, a fine of Rs 61,000 has been imposed on each of the accused.
Those convicted and sentenced by the court, include Hariom Gupta, Gorakh Nath, Bhim Sain, Kapil Pandey, Rohit Gautam, and Basant Kumar.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh stated that none of the accused had any criminal history, either before or after the riots. This indicates that the accused have potential for reform, and should not be given the maximum sentence under the relevant sections, he said. However, the court rejected the pleas for leniency from the lawyers representing the accused, saying they cannot be released merely with a fine, as they deserve punishment.
On September 11, the court had convicted six persons for rioting and damaging property during the Northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. The accused were convicted under sections 147, 148, 435, and 450 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Earlier, an FIR was registered in at the Khajuri Khas police station following a complaint lodged by Wakeel Ahmed, a shop owner in Sadatpur and advocate, on February 25, 2020.
Ahmed alleged his shop was looted and burnt by a mob of rioters, resulting in losses of around Rs 1.5 lakh. Prosecution witness Sangeeta and head constable Sandeep identified six persons who were involved in the incident at Ahmed's shop after watching a video.
