2020 Delhi Riots: Court Grants Six-Day Interim Bail To Accused Khalid Saifi
Saifi was directed not to leave the Delhi-NCR region, keep his mobile phone switched on, and not to contact prosecution witnesses or media
By PTI
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted six days of interim bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi to attend family functions scheduled this month. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the bail application filed by Saifi, the founder of United Against Hate, seeking two weeks of interim bail to attend weddings of his niece and nephew and allowed his plea to attend the family functions.
In an order today, the court said, "The Barat and Nikah of the nephew of the applicant will take place on April 16, 2026 and the Nikah of the niece and reception of both his niece and nephew will be on April 19, 2026, and as these functions are important, the court can grant the desired relief to the applicant for attending these functions only."
Opposing the bail application, the Special Public Prosecutor Anirudh Mishra submitted that the accused has been misusing the process of the court by seeking the same relief again and again on the same grounds.
"The applicant obtained interim bail previously on two occasions, i.e. on October 13, 2025 and then again on January 29, 2026, on the same grounds, i.e. marriage ceremony in the family and cannot be allowed to take this liberty again and again," he contended before the court.
After considering the submissions, the court observed that some of the ceremonies mentioned in the application, such as Haldi, Bhat and Challa rituals, did not require the Saifis' presence.
However, the court held that the Nikah ceremonies and reception scheduled on April 16 and 19 were significant family events warranting limited relief. The court then granted interim bail subject to Saifi furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.
It also directed Saifi not to leave the Delhi-NCR region during the bail period, to keep his mobile phone switched on, and not to contact prosecution witnesses or the media.
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.
According to an FIR registered at the Jagat Puri police station, a mob had assembled in Masjidwali Gali in Khureji Khas area of northeast Delhi on February 26, 2020. The crowd refused to obey the police's order to disperse and assaulted police personnel, the FIR said, adding that someone also "fired a gunshot" at head constable Yograj. According to the prosecution, Saifi and former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan had instigated the "unlawful assembly".
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