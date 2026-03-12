ETV Bharat / state

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Denies Bail To Accused Shahrukh Pathan Who Pointed Gun At Policeman

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Shahrukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a constable during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the regular bail application filed by Pathan on the ground of custody undergone, which was dismissed. Detailed order is awaited.

Pathan, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is accused in two cases related to the riots, including pointing a gun at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya and being involved in a plot to murder a man named Rohit Shukla.