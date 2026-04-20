2018 Abhi-Neel Mob Lynching Case: Assam Court Convicts 20 Accused, Acquits 25 Others
The case dates back to June 8, 2018 when Guwahati residents June 8, 2018 were lynched after being dubbed as child lifters, reports Rakibul Wahid.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Nagaon: The Nagaon District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted 20 accused while acquitting 25 others in connection with the 2018 Abhi-Neel mob lynching case in Assam's Karbi Anglong. The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court on April 24.
The case is linked to the mob lynching of Guwahati residents Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das on June 8, 2018, at Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong district of the state. Abhi and Neel were returning from interiors of West Karbi Anglong when they faced an irate mob and were lynched on suspicion of child lifting.
According to the prosecution, a total of 48 accused were arrested out of which 3 juveniles were exempted. Diphu Police filed an 800-page charge sheet against 45 accused. The case, which was initially heard by the Diphu Court of Karbi Anglong which was later moved to Nagaon Court on 4 September, 2018.
The District and Session Court Nagaon found the 20 accused guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder) read with Section 149 (common object), along with sections related to unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault on public servants.
The court acquitted the 25 other accused, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt. The court further noted that certain charges, including mischief and abetment, could not be substantiated against the acquitted accused.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the court's acquittal of the 25 accused, Nilotpal Das's father said that he would approach the Gauhati High Court to challenge the verdict after consulting legal experts.
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