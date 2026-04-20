ETV Bharat / state

2018 Abhi-Neel Mob Lynching Case: Assam Court Convicts 20 Accused, Acquits 25 Others

Nagaon: The Nagaon District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted 20 accused while acquitting 25 others in connection with the 2018 Abhi-Neel mob lynching case in Assam's Karbi Anglong. The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court on April 24.

The case is linked to the mob lynching of Guwahati residents Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das on June 8, 2018, at Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong district of the state. Abhi and Neel were returning from interiors of West Karbi Anglong when they faced an irate mob and were lynched on suspicion of child lifting.

According to the prosecution, a total of 48 accused were arrested out of which 3 juveniles were exempted. Diphu Police filed an 800-page charge sheet against 45 accused. The case, which was initially heard by the Diphu Court of Karbi Anglong which was later moved to Nagaon Court on 4 September, 2018.