2016 Gutkha Scam: Madras HC Directs Trial Completion Within Three Months
Madras HC directs special court to complete 2016 gutkha scam trial within three months. The court also dismissed former police commissioner's plea for witness statements.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed a Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai to complete the probe into the 2016 illegal gutkha sale case against former ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana; former DGPs TK Rajendran and S. George; and 23 others.
The directions were issued by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while dismissing a petition filed by George, who sought copies of the statements of all prosecution witnesses whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intends to examine during the trial.
The case stems from a 2018 case registered by CBI against 26 people, including former ministers Ramana and Vijayabaskar, former Chennai Police Commissioner George, and former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajendran, for accepting bribes and allowing the sale of banned gutkha products in Tamil Nadu.
The case is currently under trial in the special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs located on the Chennai District Collectorate premises.
The accused former Chennai Police Commissioner George filed a petition in the special court seeking witness statements. “Many people who did not give statements to the investigating officer have been included as witnesses in this case. They should be removed from the CBI’s witness list, or an order should be issued to provide copies of the statements of all the witnesses,” he said in the petition.
However, the special court dismissed his plea, after which he approached the High Court. The case came up for hearing today before Justice Ilandhiryan, who said that while 278 witnesses were called in the gutkha scam case, the statements of some witnesses were not recorded.
“Since the statements of the recorded witnesses had already been provided to the petitioner, there was no error in the order of the special court rejecting the petitioner's request and dismissing the petition of former Commissioner George,” the court said.
Meanwhile, Justice Ilanthiraiyan has ordered the special court to complete the investigation into the scam within 12 weeks (3 months).
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