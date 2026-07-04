ETV Bharat / state

2016 Gutkha Scam: Madras HC Directs Trial Completion Within Three Months

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed a Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai to complete the probe into the 2016 illegal gutkha sale case against former ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana; former DGPs TK Rajendran and S. George; and 23 others.

The directions were issued by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while dismissing a petition filed by George, who sought copies of the statements of all prosecution witnesses whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intends to examine during the trial.

The case stems from a 2018 case registered by CBI against 26 people, including former ministers Ramana and Vijayabaskar, former Chennai Police Commissioner George, and former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajendran, for accepting bribes and allowing the sale of banned gutkha products in Tamil Nadu.

The case is currently under trial in the special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs located on the Chennai District Collectorate premises.