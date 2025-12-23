ETV Bharat / state

2016 Bulandshahr Highway Gang Rape Case: Five Convicts Sentenced To Life

Bulandshahr: Five convicts of the sensational gang rape case of a woman and her minor daughter on the National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr were sentenced to life by a Special POCSO court along with the imposition of Rs 1.81 lakh fine on each.

Judge OP Verma ordered that half of the cumulative fine would be given to the victims for the ordeal they went through. The judgment marks a prosecution achievement for the CBI, which investigated the case that caused nationwide outrage.

Additional district government counsel Varun Kaushik told the court that such monsters should be kept away from civilised society. However, the convicts said they were innocent.

On Saturday, the court convicted Juber (alias Sunil/Parwej), Sajid, Dharamvir (alias Jitender), Naresh (alias Sandip Baheliya), and Sunil Kumar (alias Sagar) guilty of the heinous crime that took place on the night of July 29, 2016, when a family of six, travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur, was ambushed on NH-91. A group of armed assailants used a metal axle to puncture the car tyres, forcing them to stop near the fields of Dostpur village. The male members were tied up and beaten at gunpoint, while the woman and her 14-year-old daughter were dragged into the adjoining fields and were subjected to hours of sexual assault and dacoity.