2016 Bulandshahr Highway Gang Rape Case: Five Convicts Sentenced To Life
The Special POCSO Court judge ordered that half of the cumulative fine imposed on the perpetrators will be handed over to the victims as compensation.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Five convicts of the sensational gang rape case of a woman and her minor daughter on the National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr were sentenced to life by a Special POCSO court along with the imposition of Rs 1.81 lakh fine on each.
Judge OP Verma ordered that half of the cumulative fine would be given to the victims for the ordeal they went through. The judgment marks a prosecution achievement for the CBI, which investigated the case that caused nationwide outrage.
Additional district government counsel Varun Kaushik told the court that such monsters should be kept away from civilised society. However, the convicts said they were innocent.
On Saturday, the court convicted Juber (alias Sunil/Parwej), Sajid, Dharamvir (alias Jitender), Naresh (alias Sandip Baheliya), and Sunil Kumar (alias Sagar) guilty of the heinous crime that took place on the night of July 29, 2016, when a family of six, travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur, was ambushed on NH-91. A group of armed assailants used a metal axle to puncture the car tyres, forcing them to stop near the fields of Dostpur village. The male members were tied up and beaten at gunpoint, while the woman and her 14-year-old daughter were dragged into the adjoining fields and were subjected to hours of sexual assault and dacoity.
Uttar Pradesh Police initially launched an investigation. However, action was taken against 17 police officers, including the SSP, for negligence in arresting three persons, who were found innocent. The Allahabad High Court on August 12, 2016, directed that the case be handed over to CBI, following intense public outcry and claims that the victims' desperate calls to police helplines went unanswered.
The first charge sheet was filed by CBI on November 5, 2016, naming three as accused, followed by a supplementary charge sheet in April 2018 against three others. Throughout the nine-year trial, one of the accused died in judicial custody.
The case gained national attention not only for its brutality but also for the insensitive remarks made by the then state minister Azam Khan, calling it a "political conspiracy", a comment that led to a Supreme Court apology.
