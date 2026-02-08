ETV Bharat / state

2015 Murder Of Property Dealer In Thane: All Eight Accused Acquitted

Thane: A Thane court has acquitted all eight accused in the case of the murder of a property dealer in 2015, noting the prosecution failed to prove the charges primarily due to the failure of eye-witnesses to identify the assailants. Another accused died during the pendency of the trial.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal, in the judgment on Saturday, observed that the foundation of the case—identification of the killers—was fundamentally flawed.

According to the prosecution, Bunty Pradhan, a local property dealer, was exiting a bar on Mira-Bhayander Road with his friends in Maharashtra's Thane district on April 13, 2015, when some unidentified persons opened fire on them. Pradhan succumbed to multiple bullet wounds, while his friend, Sachin Manohar Vijaykar, sustained serious injuries.

The police had initially claimed the attack was a result of a property rivalry and arrested the accused, charging them under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to Murder), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act. The judge, however, noted that the informant did not identify the accused persons before the court, saying he could not identify the true assailants.