ETV Bharat / state

2015 Kerala Assembly Brawl Case: High Court Quashes Case Against UDF MLA A T George

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has quashed the case against former United Democratic Front MLA A T George of Congress representing Parassala constituency in connection with allegations that opposition women MLAs were assaulted during the 2015 Kerala Assembly budget-day violence, bringing the long-running case against the UDF leaders to an end.

Justice C S Dias passed the order on Tuesday.

With George being the last remaining accused in the case, the proceedings against the UDF leaders have now come to an end. Former MLAs K Sivadasan Nair, Dominic Presentation and M A Vaheed had earlier obtained relief from the High Court.

The case arose from the unprecedented scenes witnessed in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on March 13, 2015, when opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators attempted to prevent then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the 2015-16 Budget.

The opposition LDF was protesting allegations against K M Mani in the bar bribery controversy. During the confrontation, LDF legislators - V Sivakutty, E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunjahammed, and C K Sadasivan - climbed onto the Speaker's dais and furniture and electronic equipment in the Assembly were damaged.

The Supreme Court later recorded that the damage included the Speaker's chair, computer, microphone, emergency lamp and electronic panel, with the loss assessed at Rs 2,20,093. A criminal case was registered against six LDF MLAs under provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Separate Case Over Alleged Assault

Amid the chaos, a separate case was registered following allegations by women LDF legislators that they had been assaulted and subjected to indecent behaviour by UDF MLAs.

The UDF accused challenged the case before the High Court, contending that the allegations did not disclose the ingredients of the offences alleged against them. They maintained that the physical contact occurred amid the commotion in the Assembly and that there was no intention to outrage the modesty of any woman MLA.

The court has now accepted the challenge and quashed the proceedings against George, the last remaining accused in the case.