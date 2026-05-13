ETV Bharat / state

2014 Dinesh Jaga Murder: Rajasthan Court Sentences 11 To Life Imprisonment

Bharatpur: A local court in Rajasthan has sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment for the murder of Dinesh Jaga in a case that drew significant local attention. The Additional and Sessions Judge Sonali Prashant Sharma found all the accused guilty of the crime and ordered that the convicts be sent to jail under judicial custody.

The case stems from a 2014 complaint following an attack that took place on the night of Diwali, one of the most important festivals in India. The complainant’s lawyer, Rakesh Sharma said that Chandrabhan Jaga, a resident of Mahadev Gali in Bharatpur, filed a police complaint at Bayana Police Station on October 23, 2014.

The report detailed that on Diwali night, the family was at home participating in Lakshmi Pujan rituals and having dinner when a group of 20 to 22 people, including Roop Singh Gurjar and his sons Jitendra and Pushpendra, forcefully entered the house armed with deadly weapons.

The accused surrounded Dinesh Jaga, Chandrabhan’s younger brother, and launched a violent assault. “The attackers also fired illegal country-made pistols, causing two gunshot wounds to Dinesh. He was rushed to Bayana Hospital and then referred to the District Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Dinesh died from his injuries,” per the case details.