2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: Citing Lack Of Evidence, Court Acquits 37 In Murder Of 8 Muslims

By Deepak Kumar Tyagi

Muzaffarnagar: Citing lack of evidence, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has acquitted 37 accused in the case of the murder of eight Muslims during the 2013 riots.

Additional District Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotia said that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the 37 persons accused in the case beyond reasonable doubt while acquitting them. Defense lawyer Ajay Sehrawat stated that the trial was held in the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court No. 1. The prosecution presented more than 30 witnesses in this case, he said.

The particular case related to the murder of eight people stems from a complaint by a Muslim man named Imran against 110 people. In his complaint, Imran claimed that on September 8, 2013, a mob armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked the homes of members of the Muslim community in Kutba village. The complainant alleged that several homes were set on fire and property was looted during the incident.