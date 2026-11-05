ETV Bharat / state

2011 Keenan-Reuben Murder Case: Bombay HC Reduces Main Convict's Life Term To 20 Years, Acquits Two Others

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reduced the jail term of the main accused in the 2011 killing of two youths who died defending their female friends from molestation. The court also acquitted two other co-accused of murder charges in the case.

A division bench of Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Sandesh Patil reduced the sentence of Jitendra Rana alias “China” from life imprisonment until death to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court ruled that the crime did not fall under the “rarest of rare” category of cases and that Rana had no personal enmity with the deceased but acted in a “fit of rage” driven by revenge following a confrontation.

Two co-accused, Sunil Bodh and Deepak Tival, were acquitted of murder as the prosecution failed to legally establish charges against them. However, the high court upheld their convictions for molestation. A fourth accused, Satish Duhalaj, died while serving his prison term.

The latest verdict comes as a modification to a May 2016 special court verdict that had sentenced all four men to life imprisonment for the remainder of their natural lives. Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam had not sought the death penalty during the initial trial.

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