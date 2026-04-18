2011 Bomb Attack On RSS-BJP Workers: Kerala Court Sentences 10 CPI(M) Cadres To 25 Years Of Jail
The incident occurred on November 27, 2011, when a bomb was thrown at the vehicle carrying RSS-BJP workers near Thimiri College here, the prosecutor said.
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Kannur: A sessions court here on Saturday sentenced 10 CPI(M) cadres for varying jail terms under different sections for a total of 25 years for attempting to murder RSS-BJP workers by throwing a bomb at their vehicle back in November 2011.
Taliparamba Additional District and Sessions Judge Prasanth K N sentenced the 10 to varying jail terms under various provisions of the IPC and the Explosives Act, public prosecutor U Rameshan said.
The court directed that the second accused, T V Binu, also known as Urumban Binu, will have to serve the sentences consecutively, as he was the one who threw the bomb, and therefore, he will remain in jail for 25 years, the prosecutor said.
The remaining nine accused -- M K Pradeepkumar, P P Sathyan, P V Baburaj -- a CPI(M) panchayat member, E V Vinod Kumar, Vijayan, K P Suresh, Toby, Janardhanan K V and Sivaprakash -- will have to serve only 10 years, the highest of the varying punishments, as their sentences will run concurrently, the prosecutor said.
A fine of Rs 2.6 lakh was imposed on each of the convicts by the court, the prosecutor added. The incident occurred on November 27, 2011, when a bomb was thrown at the vehicle carrying RSS-BJP workers near Thimiri College here, the prosecutor said.
The bomb was thrown following heated arguments over the opening of an RSS branch in the area, he said, adding that a clash had taken place in the area between the two sides a day before the incident. According to the prosecution, there were 30 workers in the vehicle, and nine of them were seriously injured in the attack.
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