ETV Bharat / state

2011 Bomb Attack On RSS-BJP Workers: Kerala Court Sentences 10 CPI(M) Cadres To 25 Years Of Jail

Kannur: A sessions court here on Saturday sentenced 10 CPI(M) cadres for varying jail terms under different sections for a total of 25 years for attempting to murder RSS-BJP workers by throwing a bomb at their vehicle back in November 2011.

Taliparamba Additional District and Sessions Judge Prasanth K N sentenced the 10 to varying jail terms under various provisions of the IPC and the Explosives Act, public prosecutor U Rameshan said.

The court directed that the second accused, T V Binu, also known as Urumban Binu, will have to serve the sentences consecutively, as he was the one who threw the bomb, and therefore, he will remain in jail for 25 years, the prosecutor said.

The remaining nine accused -- M K Pradeepkumar, P P Sathyan, P V Baburaj -- a CPI(M) panchayat member, E V Vinod Kumar, Vijayan, K P Suresh, Toby, Janardhanan K V and Sivaprakash -- will have to serve only 10 years, the highest of the varying punishments, as their sentences will run concurrently, the prosecutor said.