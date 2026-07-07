2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Gujarat HC Upholds Death Sentence For 38 Accused, Life Term For 11 Persons
The High Court was hearing pleas against the death sentences handed down by a special court on February 18, 2022.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST|
Updated : July 7, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for 38 accused and the life term for 11 persons in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.
On July 26, 2008, 21 blasts occurred at various locations across Ahmedabad, including hospitals, resulting in the deaths of 56 people.
The High Court was hearing pleas against the death sentences handed down by a special court on February 18, 2022.
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Gujarat ATS, and other investigative agencies conducted a joint investigation into the matter. During the probe, numerous suspects were arrested from various states across the country, including Gujarat.
Investigative agencies stated that the entire conspiracy was uncovered based on evidence such as bicycles, cars, mobile phones, SIM cards, emails, forensic findings, and witness testimonies.
A total of 77 accused were charged in the case. Following a lengthy trial, a special court in Ahmedabad convicted 49 of the accused on February 8, 2022, while acquitting 28 due to a lack of evidence.
The special court sentenced the 38 accused to death and 11 to life imprisonment. The court categorised the case as falling within the "rarest of rare" category, deeming the death penalty appropriate. The court also ordered compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured.
All the convicts appealed against the special court's verdict in the Gujarat High Court.
Meanwhile, since the law requires High Court confirmation for the execution of a death sentence, the state government also submitted a "death reference" (a proposal seeking confirmation of the death sentence) to the High Court.
A division bench of the Gujarat High Court heard detailed arguments from both sides over several months. The defence raised various questions regarding the investigation process, evidence, and confessions, whereas the state government sought to uphold the trial court's verdict.
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