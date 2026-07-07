ETV Bharat / state

2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Gujarat HC Upholds Death Sentence For 38 Accused, Life Term For 11 Persons

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for 38 accused and the life term for 11 persons in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

On July 26, 2008, 21 blasts occurred at various locations across Ahmedabad, including hospitals, resulting in the deaths of 56 people.

The High Court was hearing pleas against the death sentences handed down by a special court on February 18, 2022.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Gujarat ATS, and other investigative agencies conducted a joint investigation into the matter. During the probe, numerous suspects were arrested from various states across the country, including Gujarat.

Investigative agencies stated that the entire conspiracy was uncovered based on evidence such as bicycles, cars, mobile phones, SIM cards, emails, forensic findings, and witness testimonies.

A total of 77 accused were charged in the case. Following a lengthy trial, a special court in Ahmedabad convicted 49 of the accused on February 8, 2022, while acquitting 28 due to a lack of evidence.