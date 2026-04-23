ETV Bharat / state

2006 Malegaon Blasts Case Reached Dead End: HC; Raps NIA For Overlooking Evidence

Mumbai: The 2006 Malegaon blasts case "seems to have reached a dead end," the Bombay High Court has said while discharging four accused and pulling up the NIA for "completely ignoring" the evidence collected by the previous probing agency. The high court’s order on Wednesday left unanswered the question of who was responsible for the explosions that claimed 31 lives.

The HC discharged the four accused - Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria, and Lokesh Sharma - noting there was insufficient evidence to make them face trial in the case. They were charged under the Indian Penal Code sections for murder and criminal conspiracy, and the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terror law.

The HC, while quashing the special court order of September 2025 framing charges against the four accused, stated the judge had then not "applied his mind".

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded at Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, three inside the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan just after Friday prayers, and the fourth in Mushawarat Chowk, killing 31 persons and injuring 312 others.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak, in its judgment, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) "completely ignored" the probe and chargesheet of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which gives a vivid narration of the entire planning by the nine Muslim men arrested earlier in the case.

The probe witnessed several twists and turns with the initial investigating agencies claiming the conspiracy was hatched by the Muslim accused, but the NIA, which later probed the case, alleged right-wing extremists were behind the powerful explosions.

"The case seems to have reached a dead end. The diagonally opposite stories in the chargesheet filed by the ATS and the NIA lead nowhere," said the HC order, made available on Thursday.

The ATS had collected incriminating evidence from the incident site, and there was also forensic evidence to show traces of RDX in the soil samples collected from the place of occurrence and the godown of one of the nine accused, the court said.

"Both the samples were found to be the same," it noted. For framing a charge for a serious crime like murder and so on, which may invite punishment for death, the trial court must be on guard to see whether there is sufficient material for proceeding against the accused, the HC observed.

"The special judge overlooked the inherent contradiction and intrinsic improbability in the prosecution story as put forth by the NIA," it said. There is no explanation as to how the evidence collected by the ATS and CBI can be ignored by the trial court, it added.