2003 Ring Road Murder Case | Karnataka Cabinet To Recommend Governor To Rejects Mercy Pleas Of Convicts
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the Cabinet had decided to recommend to the Governor that the mercy petitions be rejected.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to recommend the rejection of mercy petitions filed by Shubha Shankaranarayana and D. Arun Varma, who are serving life sentences in the 2003 Bengaluru Ring Road murder case involving Shubha’s fiancé, Girish.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting after the government discussed the petitions submitted by the two convicts to the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution, which empowers the Governor to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment, or to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the Cabinet had decided to recommend to the Governor that the mercy petitions be rejected. The matter relates to Sessions Case No. 314/2004, which was tried before the 17th Fast Track Court in Bengaluru.
The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 14, 2025, had granted the petitioners eight weeks to approach the Governor under Article 161. The court had also directed that they should not be taken into custody and that their sentences should remain suspended until the mercy petitions were considered and a decision was taken. The Cabinet’s recommendation follows the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the life sentences imposed on the four accused in the case in July 2025.
The murder of Girish on Bengaluru’s Ring Road on December 3, 2003, created widespread public attention. Girish, who worked for a software company, was engaged to Shubha Shankaranarayana. The two families had known each other for a long time, and the engagement took place on November 30, 2003.
However, investigators found that Shubha, who was then in the fifth semester of her law course, was in a relationship with Arun Varma, her junior at college. According to the prosecution’s case, Shubha and Arun conspired to murder Girish so that she could marry Arun.
On the night of December 3, Girish took Shubha out for dinner. After the meal, she expressed a desire to watch aircraft take off and land at HAL Airport. She took him to a viewing spot near the Ring Road, where they watched the aircraft.
Girish was attacked at the location and killed after being struck on the head with a motorcycle shock absorber. The investigation linked the murder to a conspiracy involving Shubha, Arun and two other accused.
In 2010, the trial court convicted all four accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Karnataka High Court subsequently upheld their convictions and sentences. Shubha approached the Supreme Court in 2012 and obtained bail. The other convicts were also subsequently released on bail.
However, on 14 July 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the life sentences imposed on all four accused. It subsequently allowed Shubha and Arun eight weeks to submit mercy petitions to the Governor, with their sentences remaining suspended and their custody deferred until a decision was taken on the petitions.