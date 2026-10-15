ETV Bharat / state

2003 Ring Road Murder Case | Karnataka Cabinet To Recommend Governor To Rejects Mercy Pleas Of Convicts

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to recommend the rejection of mercy petitions filed by Shubha Shankaranarayana and D. Arun Varma, who are serving life sentences in the 2003 Bengaluru Ring Road murder case involving Shubha’s fiancé, Girish.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting after the government discussed the petitions submitted by the two convicts to the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution, which empowers the Governor to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment, or to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the Cabinet had decided to recommend to the Governor that the mercy petitions be rejected. The matter relates to Sessions Case No. 314/2004, which was tried before the 17th Fast Track Court in Bengaluru. The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 14, 2025, had granted the petitioners eight weeks to approach the Governor under Article 161. The court had also directed that they should not be taken into custody and that their sentences should remain suspended until the mercy petitions were considered and a decision was taken. The Cabinet’s recommendation follows the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the life sentences imposed on the four accused in the case in July 2025. The murder of Girish on Bengaluru’s Ring Road on December 3, 2003, created widespread public attention. Girish, who worked for a software company, was engaged to Shubha Shankaranarayana. The two families had known each other for a long time, and the engagement took place on November 30, 2003.