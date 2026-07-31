Muthanga Tribal Stir In Kerala: All 35 Acquitted In Police Constable Murder Case After 23 years
In a related case, the court convicted four including agitation leader M Geethanandan for 5 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Wayanad: Twenty-three years after the politically sensitive Muthanga tribal agitation, the Wayanad Principal Sessions Court on Friday acquitted 35 accused, including Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan, in the 2003 murder of police constable K V Vinod, holding that the prosecution and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to prove the alleged criminal conspiracy and murder charges.
Pronouncing the verdict, Sessions Judge E Ayyoob Khan ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt.
However, in a connected case relating to the assault on police officer Abdul Salam during the same incident, the court convicted four accused — M Geethanandan, Binu, Rameshan Koyyalipura and Anil Kumar — and sentenced each of them to five years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.
The court also directed the payment of compensation under the victim compensation scheme — Rs 7 lakh to the family of slain constable K V Vinod, Rs 3 lakh to injured police officer Abdul Salam and Rs 2 lakh to forest official Sasidharan.
The court observed that evidence suggested only one individual had committed the murder of Vinod, but that accused had died during the prolonged trial. It held that the CBI failed to establish its principal contention that the accused had hatched an organised conspiracy and assembled with weapons to attack police and forest officials. The court specifically ruled that the conspiracy charge against first accused M Geethanandan could not be sustained.
The accused had originally faced charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and encroachment into reserved forest land.
The CBI had clubbed four separate criminal cases arising out of the Muthanga violence into a single investigation before filing the final chargesheet.
The incident occurred on February 19, 2003, during the tenure of the A K Antony-led UDF government. The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha, led by C K Janu and M Geethanandan, had launched an agitation demanding land rights for landless tribal communities by occupying parts of the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad and erecting temporary huts.
The government's eviction drive triggered violent clashes between police and protesters. During the confrontation, Kannur KAP Fourth Battalion constable K V Vinod was allegedly taken hostage by protesters, brutally assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries. Tribal protester Jogi was killed in police firing, while several police personnel and protesters were injured. Allegations that no proper investigation was conducted into Jogi's death continue to persist.
The case was initially investigated by the local police before being transferred to the Crime Branch and later to the CBI. Trial proceedings began before a CBI court and were subsequently shifted to the Kalpetta Sessions Court, where the full-fledged trial commenced in 2016.
During the trial, the court examined 103 documentary exhibits, 13 material objects and recorded the testimony of 47 witnesses. It also noted considerable delays in producing all the accused before the court. Fifteen accused died during the pendency of the trial, and the court observed that their deaths were not reported promptly.
The Muthanga agitation remains one of Kerala's most significant tribal rights movements. The police crackdown, the deaths of constable Vinod and tribal protester Jogi, and the prolonged legal battle have continued to remain subjects of political and human rights debate in the state for more than two decades.
Also read
ED Raids Five Locations Linked To Suspected Terror Funding In 2022 Coimbatore Car Blast Case
The Goats Still Wait: An Animal Lover's Final Journey And An Orphaned Herd In Kerala's Kannur