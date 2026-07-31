ETV Bharat / state

Muthanga Tribal Stir In Kerala: All 35 Acquitted In Police Constable Murder Case After 23 years

Wayanad: Twenty-three years after the politically sensitive Muthanga tribal agitation, the Wayanad Principal Sessions Court on Friday acquitted 35 accused, including Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan, in the 2003 murder of police constable K V Vinod, holding that the prosecution and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to prove the alleged criminal conspiracy and murder charges.

Pronouncing the verdict, Sessions Judge E Ayyoob Khan ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt.

However, in a connected case relating to the assault on police officer Abdul Salam during the same incident, the court convicted four accused — M Geethanandan, Binu, Rameshan Koyyalipura and Anil Kumar — and sentenced each of them to five years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court also directed the payment of compensation under the victim compensation scheme — Rs 7 lakh to the family of slain constable K V Vinod, Rs 3 lakh to injured police officer Abdul Salam and Rs 2 lakh to forest official Sasidharan.

The court observed that evidence suggested only one individual had committed the murder of Vinod, but that accused had died during the prolonged trial. It held that the CBI failed to establish its principal contention that the accused had hatched an organised conspiracy and assembled with weapons to attack police and forest officials. The court specifically ruled that the conspiracy charge against first accused M Geethanandan could not be sustained.

The accused had originally faced charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and encroachment into reserved forest land.