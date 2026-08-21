2003 Muthanga Tribal Land Agitation Case: Kerala High Court Suspends Sentence of M Geethanandan, Three Others
During the hearing, the High Court raised questions about aspects of the Sessions Court judgment, particularly its observations relating to the conspiracy charge.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has suspended the five-year prison sentence awarded to Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan and three others in a case relating to the alleged abduction and attempted murder of a police officer during the 2003 Muthanga tribal agitation.
A single bench of the High Court also granted bail to Geethanandan, Binu, Rameshan and Anil Kumar, who were convicted by the Kalpetta Principal Sessions Court. The trial court had sentenced each of them to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.
The High Court's interim order was passed while considering the accused's appeal against the conviction and a petition seeking suspension of their sentences. As a condition for bail, each accused has been directed to deposit Rs 46,000 and furnish two sureties within a week.
During the hearing, the High Court raised questions about aspects of the Sessions Court judgment, particularly its observations relating to the conspiracy charge. The court indicated that the findings would require detailed examination and said the different portions of the judgment would have to be considered independently.
The High Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government in connection with the appeal. Detailed arguments on the appeals filed by Geethanandan and the other accused will be heard later.
The CBI, meanwhile, informed the High Court that it intends to file a separate appeal against certain adverse observations made by the Sessions Court regarding its investigation.
23-Year-Old Muthanga Case
The case dates back to the Muthanga tribal land agitation of 2003, one of Kerala's major tribal rights struggles. The agitation was led by Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leaders C K Janu and M Geethanandan, who were demanding cultivable land for landless tribal families.
On February 19, 2003, a violent confrontation broke out at Muthanga in Wayanad after police and forest officials moved to evict tribal protesters who had occupied parts of the wildlife sanctuary and erected makeshift shelters.
A tribal man, Jogi, and police constable Vinod were killed during the violence.
In the case concerning the alleged abduction and attempted murder of police officer Abdul Salam and forest official Shashidharan, the Kalpetta court convicted Geethanandan and the three others, leading to the five-year sentences.
However, in the separate case relating to the death of police constable Vinod, the trial court acquitted all the accused, including Geethanandan, citing lack of evidence. Of the 57 accused in that case, all those who faced trial were acquitted, while 15 died during the prolonged proceedings.
The Sessions Court delivered its verdict last month, nearly 23 years after the Muthanga agitation. Geethanandan and the other convicted persons subsequently approached the High Court, leading to the suspension of their sentences pending further consideration of their appeals.
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Kerala High Court Flags 'Serious Flaws' In Trial Court Verdict In Muthanga Attempt-To-Murder Case
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Tribals Threaten To Revive Muthanga Agitation As Their Demand For Land Goes Unaddressed