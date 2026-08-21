ETV Bharat / state

2003 Muthanga Tribal Land Agitation Case: Kerala High Court Suspends Sentence of M Geethanandan, Three Others

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has suspended the five-year prison sentence awarded to Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan and three others in a case relating to the alleged abduction and attempted murder of a police officer during the 2003 Muthanga tribal agitation.

A single bench of the High Court also granted bail to Geethanandan, Binu, Rameshan and Anil Kumar, who were convicted by the Kalpetta Principal Sessions Court. The trial court had sentenced each of them to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The High Court's interim order was passed while considering the accused's appeal against the conviction and a petition seeking suspension of their sentences. As a condition for bail, each accused has been directed to deposit Rs 46,000 and furnish two sureties within a week.

During the hearing, the High Court raised questions about aspects of the Sessions Court judgment, particularly its observations relating to the conspiracy charge. The court indicated that the findings would require detailed examination and said the different portions of the judgment would have to be considered independently.

The High Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government in connection with the appeal. Detailed arguments on the appeals filed by Geethanandan and the other accused will be heard later.

The CBI, meanwhile, informed the High Court that it intends to file a separate appeal against certain adverse observations made by the Sessions Court regarding its investigation.

23-Year-Old Muthanga Case