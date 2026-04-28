Two CBI Officers Get 3-Month Jail For Assaulting IRS Officer During October 2000 Raid
Delhi court sentences two CBI officers in a decades-old case involving assault and illegal raid at an IRS officer’s residence in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to three months’ imprisonment for assaulting and trespassing into the residence of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer during a raid conducted over two decades ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts.
Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt passed the order during the sentencing arguments against retired police officer V K Pandey and Ramneesh. At the time of the raid in year 2000, Ramneesh was serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP) and is currently a Joint Director in the CBI. This case was filed following a complaint by IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, whose residence was the subject of the raid.
Raid, Assault And Trespass Allegations
The case relates to an incident on October 19, 2000, when a CBI team conducted a search-and-arrest operation at Aggarwal’s residence in Paschim Vihar. According to the complaint, officials forcibly entered the house in the early hours, assaulted the officer and violated due legal procedures.
Aggarwal alleged that the team broke open the main door, manhandled him and caused injuries. He further claimed that the officials acted beyond their legal authority during the operation, which later became the basis of charges under IPC sections related to assault, mischief and criminal trespass.
Court Findings On Misuse Of Power
Earlier, in convicting the accused, the court noted that the search and arrest were carried out with mala fide intent, aimed at nullifying a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing a review of Aggarwal’s suspension. This finding provided important context for the sentencing.
The court held that the officers acted in clear violation of their legal powers and their actions did not fall within the scope of official duty. It also noted that the breaking of the main door and injuries sustained by the complainant were supported by evidence, including medical records and statements placed before the court.
Compromise Plea And Case Background
During the sentencing hearing, the matter was briefly adjourned after the convicts proposed a compromise. The complainant sought conditions, including an unconditional apology and compensation. However, the court awarded imprisonment and fines.
Aggarwal, a 1985-batch IRS officer then serving as Deputy Director of Enforcement in Delhi, was later discharged in the cases registered against him. During arguments, his counsel contended that Aggarwal had faced pressure during sensitive investigations, suggesting that the raid was retaliatory in nature, further linking the background to the officers’ actions.
The court also rejected the defence arguments, noting contradictions in their claims and relying on documentary evidence submitted before the Delhi High Court. Additionally, it accepted the explanation for the delay in filing the complaint, noting that the accused officers’ positions of power had allegedly intimidated the complainant and his family, thereby affecting the case timeline.
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