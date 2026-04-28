ETV Bharat / state

Two CBI Officers Get 3-Month Jail For Assaulting IRS Officer During October 2000 Raid

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to three months’ imprisonment for assaulting and trespassing into the residence of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer during a raid conducted over two decades ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt passed the order during the sentencing arguments against retired police officer V K Pandey and Ramneesh. At the time of the raid in year 2000, Ramneesh was serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP) and is currently a Joint Director in the CBI. This case was filed following a complaint by IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, whose residence was the subject of the raid.

Raid, Assault And Trespass Allegations

The case relates to an incident on October 19, 2000, when a CBI team conducted a search-and-arrest operation at Aggarwal’s residence in Paschim Vihar. According to the complaint, officials forcibly entered the house in the early hours, assaulted the officer and violated due legal procedures.

Aggarwal alleged that the team broke open the main door, manhandled him and caused injuries. He further claimed that the officials acted beyond their legal authority during the operation, which later became the basis of charges under IPC sections related to assault, mischief and criminal trespass.

Court Findings On Misuse Of Power