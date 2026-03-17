2,000 Indian Sailors Stranded In Persian Gulf Region: Cargo Captain From Himachal
In a video, Captain Raman Kapoor from Kullu said an atmosphere of constant panic has gripped the region, and ships are prohibited from proceeding further.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Kullu: The impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the military confrontations between US-Israel and Iran has severely impacted the maritime routes, as the situation surrounding the Persian Gulf region remains extremely volatile. The situation has led to hundreds of merchant vessels getting stranded in the open sea, trapping thousands of sailors onboard, including a significant number of Indians.
Among them is Captain Raman Kapoor, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, who has released a video sharing details about the prevailing situation there. According to him, an atmosphere of constant panic has gripped the entire region, and ships are currently prohibited from proceeding further due to incessant attacks.
"Currently, approximately 700 ships with about 20,000 sailors are stranded. This includes around 2,000 Indian nationals. Many ships are waiting to load cargo, while others are already loaded and waiting to depart. But the unstable conditions have forced them to halt," he said in the video.
Kapoor explained in the video that missiles are being pummelled in the surrounding areas. "On several occasions, missiles have been seen flying directly over the ships, and attacks have taken place just a short distance away. One ship was targeted right before our eyes, which gives an idea of the magnitude of the danger. At this moment, we have no option but to remain on board. Sailors are working in a constant state of fear," he added.
He mentioned that his cargo ship was returning from Iraq with oil, but following a sudden deterioration in the situation, they were instructed to halt at sea without moving in any direction. "The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory urging us to remain vigilant and stay put at our current location," he added.
An atmosphere of anxiety prevails in his family, and his relatives are continuously praying for his safe return. All eyes are fixed on the normalisation of the situation, so that those stranded can safely return home.
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