ETV Bharat / state

2,000 Indian Sailors Stranded In Persian Gulf Region: Cargo Captain From Himachal

Kullu: The impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the military confrontations between US-Israel and Iran has severely impacted the maritime routes, as the situation surrounding the Persian Gulf region remains extremely volatile. The situation has led to hundreds of merchant vessels getting stranded in the open sea, trapping thousands of sailors onboard, including a significant number of Indians.

Among them is Captain Raman Kapoor, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, who has released a video sharing details about the prevailing situation there. According to him, an atmosphere of constant panic has gripped the entire region, and ships are currently prohibited from proceeding further due to incessant attacks.

"Currently, approximately 700 ships with about 20,000 sailors are stranded. This includes around 2,000 Indian nationals. Many ships are waiting to load cargo, while others are already loaded and waiting to depart. But the unstable conditions have forced them to halt," he said in the video.