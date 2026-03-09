ETV Bharat / state

200-Yr-Old 'Ponchom Dol' In Bengal: Five Days After Holi, Kulti Celebrates Festival Of Colours Again

The 'Ponchom Dol' is celebrated around Chattaraj family's deity 'Vasudev Chandra Jiu' in Mithani village of Kultir in Asansol. This year, 'Ponchom Dol' was celebrated with great enthusiasm on March 8. It is believed that the 'Ponchom Dol' was started in Mithani and Purandarpur villages around 200 years ago through the connection between the Chattaraj's of these two villages.

Known as 'Ponchom Dol', it is mainly seen in Mithani village in Asansol and Purandarpur village in Bankura. In both the villages, 'Ponchom Dol' is a 200-year-old custom of the Chattaraj family. Likewise Holi, there is a festive atmosphere on 'Ponchom Dol' and all villagers smear each other with colours.

Asansol: Among various traditions surrounding Holi in West Bengal, there is one that involves celebrating it five days after the festival of colours. All rituals, starting from 'Holika Dahan' to puja and playing with colours are held on this occasion.

'Shaligram' being taken in a procession (ETV Bharat)

Just like Holi (or Bengal's Dol Purnima), all the rules and regulations are followed in 'Ponchom Dol'. The celebrations start with offering colours to the ancient 'Narayan Shila' (Shaligram) of Chattaraj family. There are two more 'Shaligrams' in Mithani village. One is 'Lakshmi Narayan Shila' and the other is 'Damodar Chandra Shila'.

Daughters of Chattaraj family return to the village to celebrate 'Ponchom Dol' (ETV Bharat)

On the night before the 'Ponchom Dol', 'Vasudev Chandra Jiyu Shila' is taken from the Vasudev temple to the other two Narayan temples. A procession is taken out till the end of the village, where 'Holika Dahan' is held. The next day, on the morning of Ponchom Dol, Vasudev Chandra Shila is taken in a procession to the Dol Mandir of the Chattaraj family. Here, 'Ponchom Dol' is celebrated by anointing the deity and offering 'abir'.

In the past, this festival was restricted only to the Chattaraj family but now all villagers join in the festivities and smear 'abir' on each other. Chattaraj family members who are married outside the village, return home for this festival and Ponchom Dol becomes a reunion festival.

A Year-Long Wait For The Festival

Villagers join in the festivities along with Chattaraj family members (ETV Bharat)

A daughter of the Chattaraj family, Bichitra Chatterjee (Chattaraj), said, “We have retained our age-old traditions while most families have forgotten their customs. This is a great achievement for us. The 200-year-old Ponchom Dol is alive even today and we have been able to pass it on to our next generation. May this culture and tradition of Bengal live on.”

Tanushree Bhattacharya (Chattaraj), another daughter of the Chattaraj family, said, “We always return to the village during Ponchom Dol and are very happy to participate in the festival of colours once again. We are proud that this exceptional and rare 'Dol Yatra' exists in our family.”

Dol Mandir that houses Chattaraj family deity (ETV Bharat)

Another member of the family, Priyanka Chattaraj, a homemaker said, “When I first came to this family after my marriage and saw this festival, I was very surprised. But now I wait for this festival. After Dol, we get the chance to play with colours again on Ponchom Dol."