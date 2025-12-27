ETV Bharat / state

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offers Aditi Singh Rs 217 Crore In Extortion Case

New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the notorious conman accused of allegedly defrauding Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivendra Singh, of Rs 200 crore, has filed a petition in the Patiala House Court, offering to pay her Rs 217 crore.

Sukesh stated in the petition that the offer for payment does not imply his admission of guilt. Filled through lawyer Anant Malik, Sukesh stated that he is willing to pay Aditi and said he filed the petition without prejudice and that it does not affect any of his legal rights.

The complainant's response to Sukesh's petition will determine whether she wishes to immediately relieve him of the case. The matter is stated to be listed for consideration on January 3, 2026. The plea seeks permission for the parties to explore a settlement arising out of an FIR registered by the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi.