Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offers Aditi Singh Rs 217 Crore In Extortion Case
Sukesh said his petition, filed in Patiala House Court, does not imply his admission of guilt.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the notorious conman accused of allegedly defrauding Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivendra Singh, of Rs 200 crore, has filed a petition in the Patiala House Court, offering to pay her Rs 217 crore.
Sukesh stated in the petition that the offer for payment does not imply his admission of guilt. Filled through lawyer Anant Malik, Sukesh stated that he is willing to pay Aditi and said he filed the petition without prejudice and that it does not affect any of his legal rights.
The complainant's response to Sukesh's petition will determine whether she wishes to immediately relieve him of the case. The matter is stated to be listed for consideration on January 3, 2026. The plea seeks permission for the parties to explore a settlement arising out of an FIR registered by the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi.
Sukesh, who is currently in judicial custody, has urged the court to issue notice to the complainant and to record that the settlement proposal is bona fide and subject to her consent.
Sukesh's lawyer stated that Aditi had written to the government requesting help. "This clearly demonstrates Aditi Singh's knowledge of the government's operations and its working methods. The investigation in this case was conducted solely to establish a narrative. The ED told the court that Sukesh had admitted to receiving Rs 57 crore from Aditi Singh, but the investigation revealed that he had received Rs 80 crore," he said.
Delhi Police had booked Sukesh for allegedly duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. Several separate investigations against him are presently underway across the country. Delhi Police arrested Chandrasekhar and his associate, A Paulose, in connection with the extortion case. They are also facing proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.
Also Read
Money Laundering Case: SC Declines To Interfere With HC Order Dismissing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea