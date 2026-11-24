200 Ayurvedic Practitioners, Researchers To Train Junior Physicians In Kolkata College
The Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ayurvedic College in Barrackpore is hosting a special seminar by the AYUSH department to help strengthen the country's healthcare system.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Barrackpore: Nearly 200 Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers from various states have reached Kolkata to impart training to junior physicians at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ayurvedic College and Hospital.
A special seminar has started on Monday at the hospital, located in the Barrackpore industrial belt, to help strengthen the healthcare system of the state and the country. Initiated by the AYUSH department to benefit students and researchers of Ayurveda from West Bengal and India, the seminar will continue until November 28.
This initiative will allow local practitioners and researchers to gain insights into how Ayurveda is practised in other states and explore ways to leverage Ayurvedic principles to improve people's quality of life.
Students intend to expand their research beyond human health in future to include studies on plants and animals, aiming to promote the well-being of flora and fauna alike.
Local MLA Rajesh Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said Ayurvedic treatment is far more cost-effective than allopathy or other medical systems. Furthermore, allopathic hospitals often face immense pressure when handling a wide range of illnesses.
"If people begin to rely on Ayurveda for common ailments, provided there are no severe underlying health conditions, the burden on the allopathic healthcare system will be significantly reduced," he said.
Kumar said some unscrupulous traders illegally use various drugs or injections to artificially boost milk production in cattle. As a result, the consumption of this milk over time is leading to the development of various complex diseases in humans.
"Through Ayurveda, it is possible to treat not only humans but also animals and plants. This can help prevent serious illnesses like cancer or other diseases that might otherwise arise from proteins derived from these animals and plants," he said.
Kumar said proper research, which the Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers at the Rajiv Gandhi Ayurvedic College and Hospital can undertake, is the need of the hour which would significantly advance the state in the field of Ayurvedic medicine.
Professor Tapas Kumar Mondal of the Ayurvedic college said that just as Ayurveda has progressed and established its place in the medical sector in other states, efforts are now underway in Bengal to promote it.
"This includes initiatives to impart specialised knowledge in Ayurveda to students. For this purpose, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 56 countries, which will allow researchers from India and abroad to come here, provide training, and engage in discussions on Ayurveda. This will help students understand the expectations of the AYUSH Ministry and identify the best path to elevate the quality of this research," Mondal said.
Also Read