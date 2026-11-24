ETV Bharat / state

200 Ayurvedic Practitioners, Researchers To Train Junior Physicians In Kolkata College

The Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Barrackpore. ( ETV Bharat )

Barrackpore: Nearly 200 Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers from various states have reached Kolkata to impart training to junior physicians at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ayurvedic College and Hospital.

A special seminar has started on Monday at the hospital, located in the Barrackpore industrial belt, to help strengthen the healthcare system of the state and the country. Initiated by the AYUSH department to benefit students and researchers of Ayurveda from West Bengal and India, the seminar will continue until November 28.

This initiative will allow local practitioners and researchers to gain insights into how Ayurveda is practised in other states and explore ways to leverage Ayurvedic principles to improve people's quality of life. Students intend to expand their research beyond human health in future to include studies on plants and animals, aiming to promote the well-being of flora and fauna alike. Local MLA Rajesh Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said Ayurvedic treatment is far more cost-effective than allopathy or other medical systems. Furthermore, allopathic hospitals often face immense pressure when handling a wide range of illnesses. "If people begin to rely on Ayurveda for common ailments, provided there are no severe underlying health conditions, the burden on the allopathic healthcare system will be significantly reduced," he said.