20-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By Co-Worker In Delhi's Keshav Puram, Accused On The Run
A young woman working at a gym was murdered by her colleague after an argument in northwest Delhi; police launch hunt for the accused.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman working at a gym was allegedly shot dead by her co-worker in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Wednesday night.
The accused fled the scene after the incident. Police and a forensic team rushed to the spot after receiving information. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused.
According to the police, the victim and the accused, identified as 23-year-old Saurabh, worked in the same building.
Saurabh had been employed as a caretaker there for the past three months, while the victim worked at a gym in the building. Preliminary findings suggest that Saurabh lured the woman to a room on the third floor on some pretext.
An argument reportedly broke out between the two, following which he allegedly opened fire. Hearing the gunshot, people nearby rushed to the room and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The accused escaped immediately after the shooting.
Police from Keshav Puram police station, along with the crime team and forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The incident has left residents shocked.
The victim's father said his daughter had been working there for the past three years and would answer their evening calls every day. "But today she suddenly did not answer. Later, we were informed that someone had shot her," he said.
Northwest Delhi DCP Akanksha Yadav said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and the investigation is ongoing. The accused, Saurabh, is absconding, and multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest him. Police are probing all possible angles to ascertain the motive behind the murder.
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