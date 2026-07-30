ETV Bharat / state

20-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By Co-Worker In Delhi's Keshav Puram, Accused On The Run

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman working at a gym was allegedly shot dead by her co-worker in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Wednesday night.

The accused fled the scene after the incident. Police and a forensic team rushed to the spot after receiving information. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused.

According to the police, the victim and the accused, identified as 23-year-old Saurabh, worked in the same building.

Saurabh had been employed as a caretaker there for the past three months, while the victim worked at a gym in the building. Preliminary findings suggest that Saurabh lured the woman to a room on the third floor on some pretext.