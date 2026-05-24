ETV Bharat / state

20-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Northwest Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Lal Bagh area here while on a video call with a female friend, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Lokesh Kumar lived in a rented accommodation with his mother, younger brother and sister in northwest Delhi and worked at a factory as a labourer, sources said.

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Lokesh was allegedly in a relationship with a woman, and the two had been facing recent issues.

He was found hanging from the ceiling with a cloth, police said.

The source said the woman informed the family after she allegedly saw him take the extreme step during a video call. At the time, family members were sleeping on the house's terrace.

After receiving the call, they rushed downstairs and knocked on the door, which was locked from the inside, but received no response, police said.