20-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Northwest Delhi
Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Lokesh was allegedly in a relationship with a woman, and the two had been facing recent issues
By PTI
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Lal Bagh area here while on a video call with a female friend, police said on Sunday.
The deceased Lokesh Kumar lived in a rented accommodation with his mother, younger brother and sister in northwest Delhi and worked at a factory as a labourer, sources said.
Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Lokesh was allegedly in a relationship with a woman, and the two had been facing recent issues.
He was found hanging from the ceiling with a cloth, police said.
The source said the woman informed the family after she allegedly saw him take the extreme step during a video call. At the time, family members were sleeping on the house's terrace.
After receiving the call, they rushed downstairs and knocked on the door, which was locked from the inside, but received no response, police said.
Police later broke open the door after they received a PCR call regarding a hanging incident at Adarsh Nagar Police Station on Saturday night and reached the house.
The Crime Team inspected the scene and took photographs.
Police said doctors at BJRM Hospital declared the victim brought dead after shifting him there.
Police said the body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law.
Further proceedings are underway, they said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.