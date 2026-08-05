20 MW Date Centre Project In Amravati Put On Fast Track
The 64th meeting of the CRDA, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu, saw several other key decisions being taken as well.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Amaravati: The project for establishment of a 20-megawatt (MW) data centre in Amaravati was put on the fast track on Tuesday with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) deciding to invite bids from the interested companies. The 64th meeting of the CRDA, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu, saw several other key decisions being taken as well.
Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said, "The Authority has approved the allocation of 1.8 acres of land at Nidamarru for the data centre being established with the aim of securely storing government departmental data such as information related to real-time governance, land records and details of beneficiaries of various government schemes. It will also benefit the organisations being set up in Quantum Valley."
He further disclosed that a ropeway project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model from Vijayawada railway station to the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the capital city via the bus stand, Durga Temple, Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island would be executed.
Narayana said that a decision was taken to award the contract for the construction of two towers in Quantum Valley at a cost of Rs 1,208 crore to Larsen and Toubro company that quoted the lowest price during the bidding.
"Approval has been granted to appoint a consultancy firm to determine the locations and number of bridges to be constructed across the Krishna River, in line with the proposal to develop Amaravati into a mega-city with a population of one crore by integrating Vijayawada, Guntur and Mangalagiri,” the Minister said.
Approval has also been granted to acquire 2,344 acres in Mothadaka village for the Inner Ring Road and laying railway tracks. He added that the local farmers have already passed a resolution agreeing to hand over the entire land in the village.
The meeting saw permission being granted to the CRDA to pay Rs 122 crore to the Endowments Department for 244.39 acres of Inam land being acquired through land pooling for the second phase of the capital in Palnadu district.
The participants at the meeting approved a sum of Rs 300 crore loan obtained by the CRDA from Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Limited (APPFCL) to pay annual lease amounts to the farmers. They also agreed to grant exemption from stamp duty and registration fees for the land allotted to the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the capital.
The minister said, "A decision has been made to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the installation of 5G network towers at 20 locations in the capital region. Exemption has been granted from the renewal fee payable to Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulation Authority (AP RERA) in the wake of the relaunch of the HappyNest project."
The CRDA meeting participants also decided that a committee be appointed to devise measures ensuring that the government buildings constructed in the capital reflect Telugu arts, culture and traditions. In addition, the Authority has also approved calling for tenders for the Amaravati Eye Project.