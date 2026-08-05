ETV Bharat / state

20 MW Date Centre Project In Amravati Put On Fast Track

Amaravati: The project for establishment of a 20-megawatt (MW) data centre in Amaravati was put on the fast track on Tuesday with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) deciding to invite bids from the interested companies. The 64th meeting of the CRDA, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu, saw several other key decisions being taken as well.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said, "The Authority has approved the allocation of 1.8 acres of land at Nidamarru for the data centre being established with the aim of securely storing government departmental data such as information related to real-time governance, land records and details of beneficiaries of various government schemes. It will also benefit the organisations being set up in Quantum Valley."

He further disclosed that a ropeway project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model from Vijayawada railway station to the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the capital city via the bus stand, Durga Temple, Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island would be executed.

Narayana said that a decision was taken to award the contract for the construction of two towers in Quantum Valley at a cost of Rs 1,208 crore to Larsen and Toubro company that quoted the lowest price during the bidding.

"Approval has been granted to appoint a consultancy firm to determine the locations and number of bridges to be constructed across the Krishna River, in line with the proposal to develop Amaravati into a mega-city with a population of one crore by integrating Vijayawada, Guntur and Mangalagiri,” the Minister said.