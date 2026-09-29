ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: ₹20 Lakh Misappropriated From Naxal Dumps in Kanker; Probe Underway Against Two DSPs

Kanker SP Nikhil Kumar Rakhecha said on Tuesday that security personnel recovered ₹15 lakh from one dump and ₹5 lakh from another. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: An investigation has been launched into the alleged misappropriation of ₹20 lakh recovered from two Naxalite dumps in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district during anti-Naxal operations earlier this year.

According to police, two separate dumps were recovered from the forests of Tondemarka and Marmakonari under the Murargaon forest area during search operations in March and April.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Kumar Rakhecha told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that security personnel recovered ₹15 lakh in cash from one dump and ₹5 lakh from another, taking the total cash recovered to ₹20 lakh.

Under the prescribed procedure, articles and cash recovered from Naxalite dumps are documented through a panchnama and other formalities before being deposited in the government warehouse or handled through the appropriate legal process.

However, allegations have now emerged that the ₹20 lakh recovered from the two dumps was not deposited according to procedure. Two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers who were allegedly responsible for handling the recovered cash have come under scrutiny in connection with the alleged misappropriation. Both officers are currently posted in other districts.

Police said information about the alleged irregularity reached the Kanker SP through the local police. SP Nikhil Rakhecha said the matter was being investigated seriously and that further action would be taken after the investigation process was completed.