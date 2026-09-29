Chhattisgarh: ₹20 Lakh Misappropriated From Naxal Dumps in Kanker; Probe Underway Against Two DSPs
Two separate dumps were recovered from forests of Tondemarka and Marmakonari under Murargaon forest area during search operations in March and April, reports Sushil Salam.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Kanker: An investigation has been launched into the alleged misappropriation of ₹20 lakh recovered from two Naxalite dumps in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district during anti-Naxal operations earlier this year.
According to police, two separate dumps were recovered from the forests of Tondemarka and Marmakonari under the Murargaon forest area during search operations in March and April.
Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Kumar Rakhecha told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that security personnel recovered ₹15 lakh in cash from one dump and ₹5 lakh from another, taking the total cash recovered to ₹20 lakh.
Under the prescribed procedure, articles and cash recovered from Naxalite dumps are documented through a panchnama and other formalities before being deposited in the government warehouse or handled through the appropriate legal process.
However, allegations have now emerged that the ₹20 lakh recovered from the two dumps was not deposited according to procedure. Two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers who were allegedly responsible for handling the recovered cash have come under scrutiny in connection with the alleged misappropriation. Both officers are currently posted in other districts.
Police said information about the alleged irregularity reached the Kanker SP through the local police. SP Nikhil Rakhecha said the matter was being investigated seriously and that further action would be taken after the investigation process was completed.
"The investigation is serious, and we will take further action once the process is completed," Rakhecha said. He said preliminary inquiries into both instances had been completed, and a report was sent to higher authorities in August. The police are currently awaiting further instructions.
Rakhecha said the investigation would establish what happened to the recovered money and that the findings would be communicated to the higher authorities.
Police said the two dumps were recovered during separate search operations in the forests of Tondemarka and Marmakonari. The cash was reportedly found concealed in the dumps left behind by Maoists. The recovery was part of continuing anti-Naxal operations in the Kanker region.
The latest inquiry has brought the handling of cash and other material recovered during such operations under scrutiny. Police have not yet announced the outcome of the investigation or any final finding against the two officers.
Meanwhile, security forces have continued search and anti-Naxal operations across Bastar, including Bijapur district. In separate operations, security forces have reported the recovery of multiple Naxalite dumps containing explosives, weapons, and other material. In one operation in the Bhairamgarh area, an AK-47 and live rounds were among the material reportedly recovered.
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