ETV Bharat / state

20 Indian Ships Stranded In Persian Gulf; MEA In Talks For Safe Passage via Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that 20 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf region, while four have safely returned to the country via the Strait of Hormuz.

“We had 24 ships, of which four have returned. Efforts are underway to bring back the remaining 20 vessels. We are in talks with neighbouring countries to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. At this stage, discussions are being held on a case-by-case basis with the concerned nations,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

Of the four ships that have returned, Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14, carrying 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

Jaiswal also said that India has been raising concerns over the ongoing West Asia conflict at major international platforms. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, currently in Paris for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, has also highlighted the issue during his engagements.

“On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister held discussions with several counterparts, including those from France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and Brazil. He participated in sessions on global governance, where he emphasised the need for UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains,” Jaiswal said.