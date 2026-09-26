ETV Bharat / state

20 Gates Of Hirakud Dam In Odisha's Sambalpur To Release Excess Water

Water being released from one of the gates of Hirakud Dam ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: As many as 20 gates of Hirakud Dam in Odisha's Sambalpur were opened due to rise in water level and rains in Chhattisgarh.

Officials said 13 gates on the left side and seven on the right were opened on the day. The maximum water storage capacity of Hirakud Dam is 630 feet, while its water level is currently 629.47 feet. Sources said, 3,66,045 cusecs of flood water is entering the Hirakud reservoir from the upper end every second, while 3,27,540 cusecs of flood water is being discharged through the 20 gates every second.

Similarly, 1,85,400 cusecs of flood water is flowing at Belgaon, 3,00,418 cusecs at Pathila, 3,95,000 cusecs at Khairmal, 2,19,250 cusecs at Barmul, and 3,00,516 cusecs at Munduli. As Chhattisgarh continues to receive heavy rain due to the low pressure, more flood water is expected to flow into Hirakud.

Dam authorities said more gates may be opened in future if needed. The deep depression that hit Odisha has now weakened into a depression. It now lays centered over North Chhattisgarh and is moving northwards at a speed of about 15 kmph.