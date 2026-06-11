20 Days On, Sidhra Demolitions Fact-Finding Panel Yet To Submit Report As Forest Dept Delays To Provide Information
This committee was to enquire into and report on any violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in the demolition of houses of tribal families
Published : June 11, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Srinagar: More than 20 days have passed since the houses of tribals were demolished in Raika Bandi in Jammu, yet the two inquiry teams set up by the government haven't submitted their reports, even as they missed their seven-day deadline.
The Jammu and Kashmir government had set up two fact-finding committees on May 20 and 22 regarding the demolition and eviction of houses of Gujjars at Raika Bandi in Sidhra on May 19. Both the committees were given a seven-day deadline to submit their reports within seven days.
One of the officers of the committee told ETV Bharat that they are yet to complete and submit the report. "The committee sought information from the forest department, which hasn't provided it yet. We have written to them and are awaiting the information," the official said, requesting anonymity.
The first committee was formed by the Commissioner Secretary to Government Tribal Affairs Department Prasanna Ramaswamy G. It is headed by the Director Tribal Affairs Department Mumtaz Ali, who is assisted by three other officials. It was asked to submit its report within seven days.
This committee was to enquire into and report on any violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in the "demolition of houses of tribal families in Raika Bandi in Jammu."
The second committee was set up by the Commissioner Secretary Forests, Sheetal Nanda. It is headed by senior officer Rajinder Singh Tara, with Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Jammu and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jammu as its members. It was asked to submit its "factual" reports within a period of seven working days from the issuance of the order.
The demolitions of nearly 40 houses in Jammu outskirts had evoked widespread condemnation from the government to the opposition parties in Kashmir, tribal activists, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javaid Rana had told reporters while visiting Raika Bandi after the demolition that the Forest Rights Act was "openly violated" during the demolitions. He had said that the government has set up two committees to ascertain the facts about who ordered the demolitions. “Neither the LG administration nor the bureaucrats and the revenue department ordered demolitions,” he had told reporters.
FRA was enacted in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370 and 14 years after it was implemented across India. The act gives legal protection to tribals from eviction from forests if they have claimed individual or community rights.
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