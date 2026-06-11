ETV Bharat / state

20 Days On, Sidhra Demolitions Fact-Finding Panel Yet To Submit Report As Forest Dept Delays To Provide Information

Srinagar: More than 20 days have passed since the houses of tribals were demolished in Raika Bandi in Jammu, yet the two inquiry teams set up by the government haven't submitted their reports, even as they missed their seven-day deadline.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had set up two fact-finding committees on May 20 and 22 regarding the demolition and eviction of houses of Gujjars at Raika Bandi in Sidhra on May 19. Both the committees were given a seven-day deadline to submit their reports within seven days.

One of the officers of the committee told ETV Bharat that they are yet to complete and submit the report. "The committee sought information from the forest department, which hasn't provided it yet. We have written to them and are awaiting the information," the official said, requesting anonymity.

The first committee was formed by the Commissioner Secretary to Government Tribal Affairs Department Prasanna Ramaswamy G. It is headed by the Director Tribal Affairs Department Mumtaz Ali, who is assisted by three other officials. It was asked to submit its report within seven days.

This committee was to enquire into and report on any violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in the "demolition of houses of tribal families in Raika Bandi in Jammu."