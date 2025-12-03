ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Urinating In Sanctum Sanctorum Of Temple In UP's Kanpur

Kanpur: Two youth were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly urinating in the sanctum sanctorum of the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple here.

Sources said, the youth had reportedly entered the shrine located at Bichipur under Reuna police station with their shoes on. When confronted, they scuffled with the temple trustee members and others, said police. The father of the youth is stated to be a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Temple trustee Shivkumar Dwivedi informed Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch activists about the incident following which, several activists arrived at the shrine and protested, demanding strict action against the accused.

Dwivedi and the activists, in a complaint, lodged with Ghatampur ACP Krishnakant Yadav, alleged the two young men arrived on a bike on Monday afternoon, entered the sanctum sanctorum without removing their shoes, and urinated there. "When people present there objected, they clashed with them. They also hurled abuses," they said in the complaint.