Two Held For Urinating In Sanctum Sanctorum Of Temple In UP's Kanpur
The temple priest said the youth entered the shrine with their shoes on and hurled abuses at him and other others when confronted.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Kanpur: Two youth were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly urinating in the sanctum sanctorum of the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple here.
Sources said, the youth had reportedly entered the shrine located at Bichipur under Reuna police station with their shoes on. When confronted, they scuffled with the temple trustee members and others, said police. The father of the youth is stated to be a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police.
Temple trustee Shivkumar Dwivedi informed Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch activists about the incident following which, several activists arrived at the shrine and protested, demanding strict action against the accused.
Dwivedi and the activists, in a complaint, lodged with Ghatampur ACP Krishnakant Yadav, alleged the two young men arrived on a bike on Monday afternoon, entered the sanctum sanctorum without removing their shoes, and urinated there. "When people present there objected, they clashed with them. They also hurled abuses," they said in the complaint.
It is alleged that the youth also misbehaved with Dwivedi. Yadav stated, "Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge".
Moved to tears by the incident, Dwivedi, while speaking to media said, "The two youth did something indescribable. They climbed to the top of the temple, took photographs, urinated in the sanctum sanctorum, and hurled abuses when we objected. Their father is a police sub-inspector who is threatening us asking us to withdraw the complaint."
He said the accused even called their father to the temple and also hurled abuses at him and the others in his presence. Dwivedi alleged that the temple's authorities are being forced to withdraw the complaint.
Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal district coordinator Shubham Shaurya Agnihotri and Hindu Jagran Manch district coordinator Rakesh Awasthi submitted a letter to the ACP and demanded stringent action against the accused. Awasthi said that strict action should be taken against those who commit such acts. He said the father of the accused, a police sub-inspector is threatening the priest. "If action is not taken in this case, we will launch a major protest, Awasthi warned".
