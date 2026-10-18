2 Young Innovators In Odisha Develop Autonomous Drone Plane For Quicker Disaster Rescue Operations
Two students have developed the drone plane for quicker disaster rescue operations, reports Vikas Kumar Das.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two young innovators in Odisha have developed an autonomous drone plane that will help in speedy rescue operations during disasters by quickly locating stranded people, who can later be evacuated to safer places.
Students from the aerospace club of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) have worked on the pathbreaking innovation that will help locate stranded people in flood-hit areas or remote regions cut off during a disaster.
According to the students, the autonomous drone plane can assess the situation in affected areas and is capable of operating both during daytime and night hours.
With the use of drones expanding in areas of surveillance, the young innovators have worked on developing drones that are capable of flying longer distances "while providing clear visual feedback."
During the experiment, drones were flown over distances of approximately 5 to 10 kilometers to obtain visual feeds with the primary objective of "achieving long-distance flight while ensuring the availability of quality visual feedback."
The work has focused on the development of autonomous drones that will have the capability to control flight automatically and maintain stability "when potential problems arise."
Trials are also underway to ensure that the drone can continue flying safely even in times of control signal issues to reduce the risk of accidents.
Bibhuti Bhushan Biswal, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), said students have been provided with various opportunities to develop "their own designs and work on innovative projects."
"Students are also investing their own money in these initiatives. If they require any assistance or support, the college provides the necessary help," he said. He added that all "necessary steps are being taken to support the development of students' skills."
The project was aimed at giving aeromodelling a new direction with the application of aerospace technology for disaster management.
The Aerospace Club, which has been involved in aeromodelling activities since 2009, has moved beyond conventional model aircraft to develop planes with autonomous flight capabilities. The aircraft is equipped with a flight controller, GPS, and different types of cameras.
An RGB camera can capture images of affected areas during the day, while thermal and infrared cameras could help detect "heat signatures in low-light conditions or at night."
The technology could help locate people trapped in darkness or remote areas and during floods when people are stranded, while the aircraft can be controlled from a ground station to conduct surveillance.
According to innovators, rescue teams can assess the situation and prepare their plans based on the visuals captured by the cameras, and information about affected areas can be obtained more quickly.
According to club members, efforts are also being made to increase the duration for which the autonomous drone plane can remain airborne. Since its wings generate lift from the surrounding air, efficient energy utilisation could enable it to fly for extended periods, they added.
While the aircraft has been developed with a target flight duration of approximately three to four hours, the actual flight endurance will depend on the results of further testing.
Meanwhile, alongside drone developments, the team is experimenting with the development of gliders. A glider with a wingspan of approximately two meters has been designed to fly with the help of air currents without thrust, "with ailerons being used to control its direction and flight."
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