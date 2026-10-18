ETV Bharat / state

2 Young Innovators In Odisha Develop Autonomous Drone Plane For Quicker Disaster Rescue Operations

Bhubaneswar: Two young innovators in Odisha have developed an autonomous drone plane that will help in speedy rescue operations during disasters by quickly locating stranded people, who can later be evacuated to safer places.

Students from the aerospace club of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) have worked on the pathbreaking innovation that will help locate stranded people in flood-hit areas or remote regions cut off during a disaster.

According to the students, the autonomous drone plane can assess the situation in affected areas and is capable of operating both during daytime and night hours.

With the use of drones expanding in areas of surveillance, the young innovators have worked on developing drones that are capable of flying longer distances "while providing clear visual feedback."

During the experiment, drones were flown over distances of approximately 5 to 10 kilometers to obtain visual feeds with the primary objective of "achieving long-distance flight while ensuring the availability of quality visual feedback."

The work has focused on the development of autonomous drones that will have the capability to control flight automatically and maintain stability "when potential problems arise."

Trials are also underway to ensure that the drone can continue flying safely even in times of control signal issues to reduce the risk of accidents.

Bibhuti Bhushan Biswal, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), said students have been provided with various opportunities to develop "their own designs and work on innovative projects."

"Students are also investing their own money in these initiatives. If they require any assistance or support, the college provides the necessary help," he said. He added that all "necessary steps are being taken to support the development of students' skills."