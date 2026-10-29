ETV Bharat / state

2 Sisters, Their 4 Children Die By 'Suicide' In Madhya Pradesh

Shock and grief in Gungargaon and Sesaipura villages after two sisters and their children died by suicide. ( ETV Bhart )

Shivpuri: Two sisters and their four children have allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh.

The deaths occurred in the jurisdictions of Bairad and Kolaras police stations. In the villages of Gungargaon and Sesaipura, two sisters died by suicide in a field along with their children.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Thirty-five-year-old Anjali, a resident of Gungargaon, which falls under the Bairad police station area, died by suicide along with her 6-year-old son, Prashant.

The woman was eight months pregnant and took her life about a month after her husband, Dharamveer Rawat, died in a road accident. The incident had left her in severe mental distress.

Anjali had taken her three daughters with her to the scene, but one of them showed presence of mind and managed to pull her hand free and ran home to alert the family. This helped save the lives of other children. However, the woman and her son lost their lives.

Later in the evening, Anjali's elder sister, Sita Rawat (40), a resident of Sesai village, located within the jurisdiction of the Kolaras police station, also died by suicide. She took her own life along with that of her three children, Rakhi (14), Priyanka (11), and 6-year-old Shlok, at a farm in Khonkar village.

The family came to know about the deaths when Sita and her children did not return home by around 6 pm. Later, the family members began searching for them.