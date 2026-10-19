ETV Bharat / state

2.7 Lakh Students To Appear In Jammu And Kashmir Board Exams; Class 10 Papers Begin Today

Students arrive at an examination centre for the opening paper of Class 10 board exam in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Around 2.7 lakh students are set to appear in the annual Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations across Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu with the Class 10 examinations beginning on Monday.

An estimated 97,500 students are appearing for Class 10 examinations across Jammu and Kashmir, JKBOSE Secretary, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan told reporters during an inespection of an exam centre in Srinagar. Hassan said that special facilities are being provided for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) candidates include five marks relaxation in passing criteria, 20 minutes additional time and scribes, depending on their disabilities.

The Class 10 examinations will be followed by Class 12 examinations beginning on October 21 and Class 11 examinations on October 29.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo has extended her best wishes to the students and urged them to approach the examinations with confidence, preparation and a positive mindset.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Itoo said the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had completed the necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Itoo encouraged students to trust their preparation and remain calm throughout the examination period. She advised them to manage their time carefully and approach each paper with confidence.

She also called on parents to provide a supportive environment at home and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on their children during the examinations.