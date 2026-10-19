2.7 Lakh Students To Appear In Jammu And Kashmir Board Exams; Class 10 Papers Begin Today
An estimated 97,500 candidates are appearing in the exam in 10 districts of Kashmir and seven in Jammu, reports Javed Dar.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Around 2.7 lakh students are set to appear in the annual Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations across Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu with the Class 10 examinations beginning on Monday.
An estimated 97,500 students are appearing for Class 10 examinations across Jammu and Kashmir, JKBOSE Secretary, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan told reporters during an inespection of an exam centre in Srinagar. Hassan said that special facilities are being provided for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) candidates include five marks relaxation in passing criteria, 20 minutes additional time and scribes, depending on their disabilities.
The Class 10 examinations will be followed by Class 12 examinations beginning on October 21 and Class 11 examinations on October 29.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo has extended her best wishes to the students and urged them to approach the examinations with confidence, preparation and a positive mindset.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Itoo said the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had completed the necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations.
https://t.co/NHvFKUUrkH— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) October 18, 2026
Itoo encouraged students to trust their preparation and remain calm throughout the examination period. She advised them to manage their time carefully and approach each paper with confidence.
She also called on parents to provide a supportive environment at home and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on their children during the examinations.
The minister said parents should show patience and understanding while supporting their children, adding that their physical and mental well-being should remain a priority.
She also urged examination centre superintendents and staff to ensure that all papers are conducted fairly and transparently. She stressed the need to maintain discipline, impartiality and the integrity of the examination process.
To address complaints and ensure accountability, JKBOSE has established a Grievance-cum-Monitoring Cell for examination-related matters, Itoo said.
Students, parents and other stakeholders can contact the designated offices in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions for assistance and the timely resolution of complaints.
For the Kashmir Division, they can email jsexamskd.jkbose@jk.gov.in or call 0194-3186762. In the Jammu Division, they can email jsexamsjd.jkbose@jk.gov.in or call 0191-2585732.
The examinations will cover students in Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu, with the board aiming to ensure their orderly conduct and provide a fair environment for all candidates.
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