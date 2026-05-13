ETV Bharat / state

2 NSCN-K(Ang Mai) Cadres Killed In Joint Assam Rifles-Para Commando Operation Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles and Para Commando team that took part in the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Tinsukia: In a joint operation by Assam Rifles and para commandos, two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K Ang Mai) were killed at Doimuk Nala Area under Miao Circle near the Myanmar border in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as self-styled lieutenant colonel Umkong from Nayang village and Sergeant Enu from Chithok village of Leinong under Changlang district.

Local sources said the NSCN-K(Ang Mai) militant faction has been carrying out rampant extortion in the region and was running a parallel government in the Miao region. A few days back, militants launched an attack on a team of Assam Rifles patrolling in the region and injured one security personnel.