2 NSCN-K(Ang Mai) Cadres Killed In Joint Assam Rifles-Para Commando Operation Near Myanmar Border
On the evening of May 11, the joint team of 08 Assam Rifles and 12 Para Commando chased 10-15 militants in the Doimukh Nala area.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:49 AM IST
Tinsukia: In a joint operation by Assam Rifles and para commandos, two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K Ang Mai) were killed at Doimuk Nala Area under Miao Circle near the Myanmar border in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday evening.
The deceased have been identified as self-styled lieutenant colonel Umkong from Nayang village and Sergeant Enu from Chithok village of Leinong under Changlang district.
Local sources said the NSCN-K(Ang Mai) militant faction has been carrying out rampant extortion in the region and was running a parallel government in the Miao region. A few days back, militants launched an attack on a team of Assam Rifles patrolling in the region and injured one security personnel.
Following that incident of attack, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Indian Army launched a combing operation to identify and wipe out the camps of the militants. On a tip off on late May 11 evening, the joint team of 08 Assam Rifles and 12 Para Commando chased 10-15 militants in the Doimukh Nala area.
A fierce gunfight occurred between security personnel and militants for more than an hour in the dense forest, resulting in the deaths of two militants and the recovery of arms and ammunition.
After the incident, the militant group’s self-styled government issued a statement demanding explanation behind the attack on its cadres in the region. The NSCN (KAM) issued a statement condemning the attack by Assam Rifles and mourned the deaths of its cadres.