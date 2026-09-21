ETV Bharat / state

2 Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested two militants, belonging to a proscribed outfit, from two districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Monday.

The two members of the banned Prepak were apprehended on Sunday from Imphal West and Imphal East districts, a police statement said.

A 45-year-old militant was arrested from the North AOC area in Imphal West, and the other, aged 46, was held from his residence at Ningomthong Kitna Panung in Imphal East. They were accused of being involved in extortion activities, it said.

One 9 mm pistol along with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of bullets was recovered from one of the militants, the police said. In a separate operation on Monday, a combined team of state police commandos and the 33 Assam Rifles seized a cache of arms during a search operation in the adjoining areas of Akham and Lamdeng villages under the Lamsang Police Station limits in Imphal West district, the police statement said.