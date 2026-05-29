2 Law And BTech Graduates Held For Robbery And Murder Of Elderly Woman In Haryana
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had incurred financial losses, creating an urgent need for money.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Sonipat: The Crime Branch-1 of Haryana's Sonipat police arrested two accused in connection with the murder of an elderly woman from Jatwara village, following a robbery, officials said on Friday.
The two have been identified as Ankit and Vikrant. According to the Sonipat police, the two are close friends. The accused, Vikrant, has studied law, while Ankit holds a BTech degree. Both accused reside in the elderly woman's neighbourhood. Together, they hatched a plan to murder the elderly woman, Santosh, the police added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sonipat, Kushal Pal Singh, said, "On May 24, the body of Santosh, who lived in a lane opposite the Government School at Jatwara, was discovered in the bathroom of her house. The woman lived alone. According to neighbours, when she did not appear outside her house for a considerable period, the people living nearby grew suspicious. As a result, neighbours went to the house to check on her well-being. The front door of the house was found open. Upon entering, they discovered the woman's body lying in the bathroom. Both of the woman's hands and feet were tied with a chunni (scarf) while a piece of cloth had been stuffed into her mouth."
Based on the condition of the body, it was surmised that the woman had been murdered, and her body was subsequently dumped in the bathroom. "Acting on this case, the police have now arrested two accused individuals. The accused, Ankit and Vikrant, are residents of Jatwara village itself. Both accused are educated and are close friends. Vikrant has studied law while Ankit holds a BTech degree," said the police officer.
According to the DCP, Ankit was working at a private company located in Gurugram. Both individuals were in need of money. Consequently, they devised a plan to commit robbery. Driven by greed, they murdered the elderly woman and stole a gold chain, a ring, a kada (bracelet), and earrings from her body.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had incurred financial losses, creating an urgent need for money. "The police are currently in the process of producing the accused before a court to seek their remand," said the officer.
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