ETV Bharat / state

2 Law And BTech Graduates Held For Robbery And Murder Of Elderly Woman In Haryana

Sonipat: The Crime Branch-1 of Haryana's Sonipat police arrested two accused in connection with the murder of an elderly woman from Jatwara village, following a robbery, officials said on Friday.

The two have been identified as Ankit and Vikrant. According to the Sonipat police, the two are close friends. The accused, Vikrant, has studied law, while Ankit holds a BTech degree. Both accused reside in the elderly woman's neighbourhood. Together, they hatched a plan to murder the elderly woman, Santosh, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sonipat, Kushal Pal Singh, said, "On May 24, the body of Santosh, who lived in a lane opposite the Government School at Jatwara, was discovered in the bathroom of her house. The woman lived alone. According to neighbours, when she did not appear outside her house for a considerable period, the people living nearby grew suspicious. As a result, neighbours went to the house to check on her well-being. The front door of the house was found open. Upon entering, they discovered the woman's body lying in the bathroom. Both of the woman's hands and feet were tied with a chunni (scarf) while a piece of cloth had been stuffed into her mouth."