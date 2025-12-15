ETV Bharat / state

2 Hostel Students Die In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Allegations Of Medical Negligence Surface at Pota Cabins

Bijapur: Government-run Pota Cabins and ashrams, set up to provide quality education to children in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, are under scanner over the deaths of two hostel students in separate incidents.

Both children died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital, family members said and pointed towards medical negligence as the reason for those students’ deaths. In the first incident that occurred at the Pota Cabin Ashram in Awapalli, Manisha Semla, a Class 6 student from Gundam village, fell sick.

According to her family members, the ashram authorities informed them only after her condition worsened. She was initially taken to the Awapalli hospital and later referred to the Bijapur District Hospital in critical condition. She died there shortly after arrival.

Kin and local representatives pointed fingers at the ashram management for gross negligence. They alleged that Manisha did not receive timely medical attention or routine health check-ups, which could have detected her illness earlier.