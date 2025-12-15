2 Hostel Students Die In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Allegations Of Medical Negligence Surface at Pota Cabins
Published : December 15, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
Bijapur: Government-run Pota Cabins and ashrams, set up to provide quality education to children in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, are under scanner over the deaths of two hostel students in separate incidents.
Both children died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital, family members said and pointed towards medical negligence as the reason for those students’ deaths. In the first incident that occurred at the Pota Cabin Ashram in Awapalli, Manisha Semla, a Class 6 student from Gundam village, fell sick.
According to her family members, the ashram authorities informed them only after her condition worsened. She was initially taken to the Awapalli hospital and later referred to the Bijapur District Hospital in critical condition. She died there shortly after arrival.
Kin and local representatives pointed fingers at the ashram management for gross negligence. They alleged that Manisha did not receive timely medical attention or routine health check-ups, which could have detected her illness earlier.
Janpad member Manoj Awalam said, “This death could have been prevented. The child was not provided proper medical facilities on time. Regular health examinations were clearly neglected.”
Chief medical and health officer Dr BR Pujari said Manisha’s condition was extremely serious when she was brought to the district hospital. “Her hemoglobin level was just 4 grams and her oxygen saturation was critically low. She was struggling to breathe. She had been referred a day earlier but was not brought in time. Early admission could have saved her through blood transfusion,” he said.
Second student dies of dengue
In another incident, a student from Tadmed village residing at the Gundam hostel died during treatment at the district hospital. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was dengue fever. The student had been admitted since Saturday, but despite treatment, his condition deteriorated.